New Guide by Lifetime Motorcyclist Martin Spragg Delivers the Ultimate Roadmap to Motorcycle Safety

RIDE SMART empowers motorcyclists to conquer road hazards and embrace the freedom of the ride. A comprehensive motorcycle survival guide, RIDE SMART transforms beginner anxiety into absolute riding confidence. Turn your daily motorcycle commute into a safe, joyful journey with these life-saving techniques.

"How to Ride a Motorcycle Safely" empowers riders of all skill levels with critical, lifesaving techniques for navigating the open road with confidence.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of riders, the thrill of the open road is unmatched, but navigating its hazards requires rigorous preparation. Published by Spines , Martin Spragg’s new book, " How to Ride a Motorcycle Safely : Ride Smart," offers a masterclass in defensive riding. Designed for novices and veterans alike, this guidebook transforms essential safety protocols into second nature, ensuring every journey is as secure as it is exhilarating.Drawing from decades of experience as an adventure seeker, commercial pilot, and lifelong motorcyclist, Spragg provides a highly structured and accessible approach to motorcycle safety. The book meticulously breaks down the mechanics of balance, throttle control, and braking, while emphasizing the proactive mindset required to handle urban congestion, adverse weather, and unpredictable terrain. Spragg argues that the visceral rush of a motorcycle ride should never compromise a rider’s well-being or the safety of others sharing the road.From pre-ride mechanical inspections and meticulous gear selection to advanced cornering dynamics and group touring protocols, the manuscript serves as a definitive roadmap for minimizing risk without diluting the joy of the ride. By treating motorcycling with the same rigorous safety standards applied to aviation, Spragg elevates the conversation around vehicle ownership from mere recreation to a disciplined, lifelong practice of skill refinement and situational awareness.Defensive Urban Riding: Practical strategies for managing blind spots, anticipating erratic driver behavior, and safely navigating heavy traffic.Weather Adaptability: Essential techniques for adjusting speed, body positioning, and braking when faced with rain, strong winds, or snow.Group Tour Protocols: Best practices for staggered formations, clear communication, and comprehensive route planning for long-distance group rides.Proactive Maintenance: A clear breakdown of vital pre-ride checks and ongoing mechanical care to prevent unexpected breakdowns and ensure optimal performance."Taking hold of the handlebars offers a unique sense of freedom and adventure that is hard to match," says author Martin Spragg. "My goal with this book is to ensure that riders can fully embrace that electrifying rush of adrenaline while significantly reducing the associated risks through comprehensive study, deliberate practice, and unyielding situational awareness.""How to Ride a Motorcycle Safely: Ride Smart: Essential Safety Tips for Every Motorcycle Rider" is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.Martin Spragg is a lifetime motorcyclist and dedicated adventure seeker. Over many decades of riding, he has owned and mastered a wide variety of motorcycles, ranging from dirt bikes to choppers to dual-sport bikes. Today, he primarily explores the foothills of the Sierra mountains in California on his BMW 1250 GSA Adventure motorcycle. Also a multiengine commercial pilot who has traversed the United States, Alaska, Canada, and Mexico, as well as an experienced horseman, Spragg brings a unique, cross-disciplinary wealth of knowledge on safety, situational awareness, and mechanical precision to his writing.Book DetailsTitle: How to Ride a Motorcycle Safely: Ride Smart: Essential Safety Tips for Every Motorcycle RiderAuthor: Martin SpraggPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-89950-975-9Availability: You can find this book on Amazon https://www.amazon.co.jp/How-Ride-Motorcycle-Safely-Essential-ebook/dp/B0GP5CTSRM ] and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines [ https://spines.com/] , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

How to Ride a Motorcycle Safely by Martin Spragg | Official Book Trailer

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