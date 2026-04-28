WSI Reports 20 to 30 Percent Productivity Gains Among SMBs Completing Structured AI Training

What separates businesses that grow with AI from those that don't is clarity” — Kundan Mohapatra, WSI's Director of AI and Strategy

TORONTO, ONT, CANADA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI's AI CAMPUS program is reporting consistent productivity gains of 20 to 30 percent among businesses that have completed its structured AI training, according to WSI's AI and strategy team.

The figures come as WSI's AI Business Insights Report highlights a widening gap between AI tool adoption and meaningful business growth among SMBs. Businesses are accessing AI at increasing rates, but the report found that companies working with AI consultants are 2.5 times more likely to achieve sustainable success, a figure that speaks directly to what separates businesses that grow with AI from those that stall.

"Most businesses come into training believing they are already advanced AI users," said Kundan Mohapatra, WSI's Director of AI and Strategy. "When we examine how they are actually using it, the gap between perception and practice is significant. Real implementation means AI is embedded in your workflows and driving business outcomes, not being used occasionally to polish an email."

AI CAMPUS addresses that gap through a customized training model that WSI developed to connect AI capability directly to business growth. Before each engagement, WSI conducts an in-depth interview and distributes individual surveys to map existing workflows, assess current AI usage, and calibrate training to the specific needs of each organization. A guided follow-up gives participants structured space to apply new skills, work through real use cases, and sustain momentum with direct support from WSI consultants.

In one recent engagement with a financial sector client, a participant used skills from the training to build an Excel automation that unlocked approximately two days per week in recovered capacity, a 40 percent productivity gain from a single workflow change. She shared it with ten colleagues the same week. What started as one person learning something new became a productivity shift across the entire team.

"What separates businesses that grow with AI from those that don't is clarity," Mohapatra said. "The ones succeeding know exactly what they want AI to do for their business. They have invested in real training, not just tool access. And they are seeing the returns compound. The best time to plant a tree was a year ago. The next best time is now."

WSI has trained thousands of professionals and organizations through it’s AI CAMPUS across industries including financial services, professional services, and retail.

"Business owners do not need more AI noise. They need clarity on where these tools can save time, improve execution, and create momentum inside their business," said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. "When teams come in with real workflows, real goals, and a commitment to applying what they learn, they leave with results they can measure. That is what AI CAMPUS is built to deliver."

Businesses can learn more about WSI AI CAMPUS at ai.wsiworld.com, where WSI helps organizations identify practical AI use cases, train teams around real workflows, and turn adoption into measurable improvements.

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI consultants dedicated to helping businesses grow. With 30 years of experience, WSI combines smart, results-driven strategies with a human-centered approach to deliver measurable success. Guided by its mission to unlock a world of possibility, WSI believes digital transformation should enhance, not replace, the people behind a business. This philosophy is reflected in its tagline: Embrace Digital. Stay Human.



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