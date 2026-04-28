Acclaim Autism Expands Care for More Families in York, PA

Autism York Fun Fest Acclaim Autism York Staff Acclaim Autism By Acclaim Behavioral Health

Our team is dedicated to meeting each child’s unique needs through personalized care, while building strong partnerships with families to ensure the highest level of support at every step.” — Kadija Tahirou, BCBA - Managing Director for Pennsylvania

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim Autism is proud to expand its services to York, Pennsylvania. Through compassionate and individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, Acclaim Autism supports children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families. With autism now affecting 1 in 31 children according to the CDC, the growing need for accessible and high-quality autism care has never been more important. This expansion reflects Acclaim Autism’s commitment to helping ensure that families in York have access to the services, support, and resources they need.

Acclaim Autism has established a strong presence across Pennsylvania, with services in Philadelphia, West Chester, and Lancaster. Its expansion into York reflects a continued commitment to reaching more families in more communities throughout the state. By offering ABA therapy in home, school, and daycare settings, Acclaim Autism provides children and adolescents with support in the environments that matter most to their everyday development. This flexible model helps build social, verbal, and adaptive skills that foster confidence and greater independence.

“We set ourselves apart by providing high-quality, individualized ABA services across multiple regions, with a strong focus on creating meaningful, lasting outcomes for every child and family we serve. Our team is dedicated to meeting each child’s unique needs through personalized care, while building strong partnerships with families to ensure the highest level of support at every step. As we expand into the York region, our vision is to bring reliable, accessible services to the community that families can truly count on. We are committed to reaching as many families as possible, helping children build essential skills, increase independence, and achieve their fullest potential. For families exploring services, we want you to feel confident that you are not alone. Our team is here to support and guide you, and we invite you to connect with us to learn how we can work together to help your child thrive.”- Kadija Tahirou, BCBA, Clinical Director for Lancaster & York, PA



Expanding autism care in York is a testament to the company’s mission to provide families with the right tools to support their children with autism. Join Acclaim Autism’s waitlist to get started as soon as possible, especially with the summer months approaching. For more information about Acclaim Autism and its services, please visit www.acclaimautism.com, call 888-805-8206, or email info@acclaimautism.com.

About Acclaim Autism

Acclaim Autism, a certified B Corporation, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy dedicated to improving the lives of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and the families who support them. The organization provides personalized autism care across multiple regions in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Southern California.

Hey, York! Acclaim Autism is here!

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