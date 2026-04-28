Paws of Honor and U.S. War Dogs Association Join Forces to Support Retired Military Working Dogs

Partnership aims to expand access to lifesaving veterinary care and critical support for America’s retired military K9 heroes

This partnership represents a powerful step forward in honoring the service and sacrifice of military working dogs.” — Timothy Fleming

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paws of Honor (POH) and U.S. War Dogs Association are proud to announce a new partnership dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for retired military working dogs. By joining forces, the two organizations will broaden their impact and ensure that these highly trained canine veterans receive the care, recognition, and support they deserve after years of service.Military working dogs play a vital role in safeguarding service members and protecting national security, often serving in high-risk environments both domestically and abroad. Yet, once retired, many of these dogs face significant gaps in veterinary care and financial support. This collaboration seeks to bridge that gap.Through this partnership, Paws of Honor will continue its mission of providing no-cost veterinary care and essential products to retired military and law enforcement K9s, while U.S. War Dogs will bring its decades of experience advocating for military working dogs and their handlers. Together, the organizations will expand outreach, increase awareness, and deliver critical resources to more retired K9s and their families nationwide.“This partnership represents a powerful step forward in honoring the service and sacrifice of military working dogs,” said Timothy Fleming, Executive Director of Paws of Honor. “By joining forces with U.S. War Dogs, we are strengthening our ability to serve military dogs and their handlers who have given so much.”“Military working dogs are not just assets; they are warriors, partners, and family,” said Chris Willingham, President of U.S. War Dogs. “We are proud to partner with Paws of Honor to ensure these heroes receive the lifelong care and dignity they have earned.”In addition to direct care, the partnership will focus on education and advocacy efforts, highlighting the enduring bond between handlers and their K9 partners and the importance of preserving that connection in retirement.Together, Paws of Honor and U.S. War Dogs are committed to honoring the legacy of service shared by these extraordinary dogs and ensuring they are never forgotten.For more information, to support the mission, or to learn how to get involved, please visit https://pawsofhonor.org or contact Janet Reid, director of philanthropy and strategic partnerships, janet@pawsofhonor.org.About Paws of HonorPaws of Honor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifesaving veterinary care and essential support at no cost for retired military and law enforcement K9s. Since its founding in 2015, Paws of Honor has preserved the bond between retired working dogs alongside their handlers for thousands of these retired heroes. https://pawsofhonor.org About U.S. War Dogs AssociationU.S. War Dogs is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting the history, welfare, and recognition of military working dogs and their handlers – past, present and future. Through advocacy, education, and support initiatives, U.S. War Dogs works to ensure these canine veterans receive the honor and care they deserve. https://uswardogs.org

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