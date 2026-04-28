Galvan Launches Three New NFTs to Reward Everyday Health Actions

"Your 1st Wealth is Health" is the guiding principle behind Galvan's new suite of behavior-based NFTs that reward users for the healthy habits they already practice. Track proof submissions, usage history, and IZE rewards earned in real time all from the palm of your hand in the Galvan g+ app.

Galvan's new Workout, Health Supplement, and Wellness Services NFTs reward users in IZE for healthy habits they're already practicing.

People are already doing the work—working out, taking their supplements, investing in their wellness—but until now, they've never been compensated for it.” — Robert Reid, Chairman of Galvan

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galvan, a leader in blockchain-powered health and wellness innovation, today announced the launch of three new NFTs designed to reward individuals for the healthy behaviors they already practice: the Health Supplement NFT, Workout NFT, and Wellness Services NFT. These NFTs are now available for immediate purchase through the Galvan and Connect shopping carts.

Built on Galvan's philosophy that "Your 1st Wealth is Health," these NFTs empower users to take ownership of their wellness while earning rewards through verified actions. By integrating with the Galvan g+ app, users can seamlessly track their progress, submit proof of actions, and monitor rewards earned in Galvan's digital asset, IZE.

Each NFT operates on a 90-day, three-cycle structure. The Workout NFT rewards users for activities such as walking, running, weightlifting, yoga, sports, and more, with no gym membership required. Users simply submit proof of activity through the g+ app and track progress via a personalized dashboard. The Health Supplement NFT helps offset the cost of supplements by rewarding users for purchases they already make, whether protein, vitamins, or general nutrition products. The Wellness Services NFT incentivizes services like massage, chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, and other wellness treatments, with rewards earned by submitting proof of participation.

Across all three NFTs, rewards range up to 2x based on NFT rarity, with payouts distributed monthly. These NFTs are designed to “pay for themselves” over time through consistent healthy actions, aligning financial incentives with personal well-being.

“These NFTs represent a fundamental shift in how people engage with their health,” said Robert Reid, Chairman of Galvan. “People are already doing the work—working out, taking their supplements, investing in their wellness—but until now, they've never been compensated for it. By combining blockchain technology with real-world health actions, we’re creating a system where wellness becomes both personally and financially rewarding.”

All three NFTs integrate directly with the Galvan g+ app, where users can submit proof of actions, track progress through a personalized dashboard, monitor earned rewards in real time, and stay engaged with a community focused on proactive wellness. Galvan's ecosystem also includes additional offerings such as Boost NFTs, g+ Subscription NFTs, challenges, and surprise "Easter Egg" rewards, all designed to enhance user engagement and long-term value.

The Workout NFT, Health Supplement NFT, and Wellness Services NFT are available now for purchase through the Galvan and Connect platforms. For more information or support, please contact support@galvan.health.

About Galvan: Founded on the belief that wellness and wealth are deeply connected, Galvan is pioneering the intersection of blockchain and wellness by creating a decentralized ecosystem that rewards individuals for taking control of their health. Through innovative digital assets and a growing suite of wellness tools, Galvan is redefining how value is created through healthy living. Learn more at galvan.health.

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