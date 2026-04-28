Double Lung Transplant Survivor Paul McCown Invites Readers to Slow Down and Reclaim Their Story in 'Longing to Breathe'

A reflective, story-driven guide to healing, purpose, and soul-level freedom

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a culture driven by productivity and performance, many people quietly carry exhaustion, unresolved pain, and a lingering sense of disconnection from their true selves. In his debut book, “Longing to Breathe,” author and double lung transplant survivor Paul McCown offers something different: permission to slow down, reflect deeply, and rediscover the story shaping their lives.Born out of his own life-altering health journey, “Longing to Breathe” blends personal story, spiritual insight, and guided reflection to explore how childhood experiences, generational patterns, and unexamined survival strategies influence who we become. After facing a double lung transplant, McCown began to examine not only how he was physically breathing, but how he was living. That inward journey became the foundation for this book.Through honest storytelling and practical exercises, McCown helps readers recognize the false selves built from fear, anger, and shame - and invites readers to allow Jesus to heal deeper wounds so they can live with greater freedom, clarity, and authenticity.“This isn’t just a book to read,” says McCown. “It’s a book to experience. My hope is that readers don’t simply turn pages but pause long enough to truly breathe and explore their own story.”Designed to resonate especially with men while welcoming all readers, the book includes end-of-chapter reflection questions that make it ideal for personal growth, men’s groups, and small group discussions. Early readers describe it as thoughtful, grounding, and deeply relatable.McCown brings decades of leadership experience in corporate and nonprofit spaces, along with his involvement with SOULWELL Ministries, where he serves on retreats focused on emotional and spiritual health from a Christian perspective. Walking alongside other men through seasons of struggle convinced him that lasting change comes not from having more information, but from honest reflection, healing community, and the courage to look inward.At its heart, “Longing to Breathe” is an invitation to slow down, to face what has shaped us, to allow Christ to restore what is wounded, and to move forward from a place of purpose rather than pressure.“Longing to Breathe” (ISBN: 9781969572708) is available through major retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $10.99. Review copies and interview requests are available upon request.About the AuthorPaul McCown is a Dallas-based author, speaker, and nonprofit leader passionate about helping people reconnect with their deeper story. He serves on the board of SOULWELL Ministries and writes at the intersection of faith, reflection, and personal growth. “Longing to Breathe” is his debut book.About MindStir MediaMindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

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