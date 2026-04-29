Successful Completion of Nation’s First AI-Powered Smart Life Ring Technology Trial in Melbourne Beach, Florida

A SeaHawk swimmer emergency system on Melbourne Beach, FL

Shoreline Sentry Inc. pioneers swimmer safety system demonstrating reliable 24/7 operation across all weather conditions during extended pilot program

We are proud that Melbourne Beach was the first community in the nation to trial this technology” — Gavin Brown, Fire Chief, Town of Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoreline Sentry Inc., a research and development company focused on innovative beach safety technology, today announced the successful completion of its extended pilot program of the Seahawk Swimmer Emergency System in Melbourne Beach, Florida. The trial, which began in July 2024, marks the first known deployment of AI-powered smart life ring technology for swimmer protection in the United States.The Seahawk system consists of 13 smart life ring stations positioned at intervals along Melbourne Beach. Each station is equipped with AI-enabled sensing technology capable of detecting when a bystander removes a life ring to assist a swimmer in distress. When activated, the system automatically alerts emergency responders, including local fire rescue personnel, enabling faster response times in critical situations.Over the course of the pilot, the system demonstrated reliable operation around the clock and in a wide range of weather conditions, confirming that the technology can perform consistently in the demanding coastal environment where it is needed most.When a swimmer is caught in a rip current, seconds can make the difference between life and death. Many Florida beaches are unguarded for some or all of the day, leaving beachgoers without a rapid emergency notification system. The Seahawk system is designed to fill that gap, providing an added layer of safety at beaches where lifeguards may not be present and supplementing existing protections where they are.“We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our pilot program with the Town of Melbourne Beach,” said Dr. William C. Sandberg, founder and president of Shoreline Sentry Inc. “This technology has proven that it can operate reliably in real-world conditions, day and night, in fair weather and foul. Our goal is to bring the Seahawk system to other beaches across Florida, and eventually to coastlines around the country and beyond. No one should lose a loved one at the beach because help couldn’t arrive in time.”“We are proud that Melbourne Beach was the first community in the nation to trial this technology,” said Gavin Brown, Fire Chief, Town of Melbourne Beach. “Every year our community sees close calls along our oceanfront shoreline; any opportunity to strengthen our response capabilities and enhance overall safety at our beaches is something that I fully support.”Building on the results of the Melbourne Beach pilot, Shoreline Sentry plans to expand the deployment of the Seahawk system to additional beaches in Florida, with a longer-term vision of making the technology available to coastal communities nationwide and internationally.###About Shoreline Sentry Inc.Shoreline Sentry Inc. is a research and development company dedicated to developing innovative technology for beach and swimmer safety. The company’s work spans AI-powered swimmer emergency detection systems and unmanned sensor platforms for rip current detection and measurement. Shoreline Sentry was founded by physicist Dr. William C. Sandberg.About Dr. William C. Sandberg, Founder & PresidentDr. William C. Sandberg is a physicist and Affiliate Faculty member in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He brings over 40 years of experience in atomic and molecular physics, naval hydrodynamics and aerodynamics, ship and submarine design, and the design of bio-inspired unmanned vehicles. His research led to the development of unmanned sensor platforms for rip current detection and measurement, which form the foundation of Shoreline Sentry’s technology.About Dr. Sunil Kumar Rajendran, Principal Research ScientistDr. Sunil Kumar Rajendran is a Principal Research Scientist at Shoreline Sentry Inc. and an expert in robotics and artificial intelligence. He develops intelligent and autonomous systems that integrate AI with advanced sensing, navigation, and robotic control technologies for environmental monitoring and hazard detection. He specializes in the research and development of unmanned sensor platforms for rip current characterization and autonomous first responder alerting systems. Dr. Rajendran’s work has transformed pioneering ideas into high-impact technological innovations.

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