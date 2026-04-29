Insygna Wins HR Tech Europe 2026 Startup Competition for Agentic Workforce Management™ Platform

Insygna won HR Tech Europe 2026 Startup Competition

AI-native startup recognized for building the first enterprise platform purpose-built to onboard, credential, and govern AI agents as workforce participants.

MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insygna Corporation , the developer of the Agentic Workforce Management™ (AWM™) platform, today announced it won the PitchFest competition at HR Technology Europe 2026, held April 23 at the RAI in Amsterdam. Insygna was selected from more than 200 initial applicants, advanced through 16 finalists, and took first place.The startup competition evaluates early-stage technology companies on market differentiation, the credibility of the problem they are solving, and the strength of their go-to-market strategy. The competition draws entrants from across the HR technology ecosystem and is judged by practitioners and investors actively deploying enterprise technology.“AI agents are already inside enterprise organizations. They are running workflows, touching customer data, and operating inside regulated processes. The problem is that HR and Procurement have no infrastructure to manage them the same way they manage any other worker. That is the problem Insygna solves, and taking first place at HR Tech Europe is a powerful market signal,” said Michael Beygelman, Co-founder and CEO, Insygna.The AWM™ platform gives enterprises the infrastructure to onboard AI agents as workforce participants, verify their identity and risk profile, authorize their access and scope, and maintain a continuous audit trail. Human employees move through established HR onboarding and compliance processes. AI agents currently do not. Insygna closes that gap, providing credentialing, performance monitoring, spend tracking, and re-credentialing triggered automatically when any agent is updated or redeployed.Insygna’s intended customer persona is HR and Procurement, key organizations that adjacent platforms in the agentic AI governance space have completely ignored. Competing platforms are building for IT and security teams and focus on API key management, runtime monitoring, and infrastructure-layer controls. Insygna operates at the workforce layer, enabling the same governance applied to contingent workers and service vendors to extend to AI agents.The urgency is no longer theoretical. This week, Atlassian’s Chief People Officer Avani Solanki Prabhakar announced her role is expanding to Chief People and AI Enablement Officer, absorbing the company’s internal customer engineering organization and growing her team from 700 HR professionals to 3,500 employees that include developers and software engineers. “True efficiency at a company level comes from AI being used as a team, rather than at an individual level,” Prabhakar told the Australian Financial Review . Atlassian’s restructure is a leading indicator of what enterprises everywhere are beginning to confront: HR is becoming responsible for governing the AI workforce, and the infrastructure to do it does not yet exist. Insygna is that infrastructure.Jason Averbook, Co-Founder, Now to Next, commented, "Every enterprise is wrestling with the same question right now: how do you govern AI agents the way you govern people? The frameworks for human workers exist. The infrastructure to apply those frameworks to AI agents has not, until now. Insygna has found the right problem, built for the right buyer, and shown up at exactly the right moment."The EU AI Act’s August 2026 enforcement deadline requires enterprises to document, monitor, and govern high-risk AI systems in production. That regulatory timeline is driving near-term commercial urgency for the platform. Insygna was oversubscribed on its $500,000 pre-seed round, which it closed in less than 30 days, and is currently closing a second $2 million pre-seed tranche, for a target pre-seed total of $2.5 million. The company is conducting a closed beta with select customers and is offering additional clients the ability to join a waitlist for early adoption.The Insygna founding team previously built and sold Claro Analytics, a workforce intelligence platform acquired by Wilson in 2022 and recognized as the 2024 HR Tech Product of the Year for Agentic AI Workforce Intelligence.About InsygnaInsygna Corporation is the developer of the Agentic Workforce Management™ platform, the first enterprise system built to onboard, credential, govern, and pay AI agents as workforce participants. The platform serves HR and procurement teams deploying AI agents at scale, providing identity verification, risk profiling, authorization controls, spend tracking, and a full compliance audit trail. Insygna is based in Merrimack, New Hampshire and Vilnius, Lithuania. For more information, visit https://insygna.ai

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