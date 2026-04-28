First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom highlights new program preparing CSU Northridge students for careers and entrepreneurship

Advancing inclusive innovation

During the convening, CSUN and its partners unveiled a suite of new national programs, including:

Side Hustle Bootcamp (What’s Your Side Hustle) equipping students with the tools to launch income-generating ventures

Culture is Currency Challenge , a first-of-its-kind national challenge, connecting cultural innovation expression with entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

Virtual Immersive Platform (VIP), a new digital experience, designed to connect students, educators, and partners across the national HSI innovation ecosystem national network

“Financial literacy is foundational—but in today’s world, it must be paired with access to technology, capital, and opportunity,” said Beatriz Acevedo. “Through SUMA, we are integrating AI-powered coaching with culturally relevant financial guidance to help young people build real-world skills, make informed decisions, and create pathways to long-term wealth. This is about preparing a generation not just to participate in the economy, but to lead and shape it.”

“This is a moment to play offense—to reimagine what’s possible for the next generation and to build systems that position them to lead,” said Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, Co-founder of Super{Power}. “At Super{Power}, we are combining storytelling, AI, and entrepreneurship to ensure young people are not just adapting to the future, but actively shaping it—and building wealth in the process.”

“These initiatives reflect the power of an HSI innovation ecosystem working at scale—transforming cultural innovation into economic empowerment,” said Amanda Quintero, Equity Innovation Officer for the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub. “We’re equipping HSI learners with AI and technology tools to build wealth, launch ventures, and reshape a future economy that includes them.”

These national program initiatives will be supported by a growing coalition of partners, including Apogee Electronics and Apple as a foundational partner, whose equipment, technology ecosystem and learning platforms will play a central role in advancing innovation across participating institutions.

California Love, California Strong

California Love, California Strong aims to strengthen a deeper sense of belonging across the Golden State through self care, service, and social connection. Launched earlier this year, this initiative brings together Californians to build community and resilience amidst the fight against loneliness and isolation.

“California’s greatest resource has always been its people, and our mission has been to empower communities with the support they need to thrive,” said Aubrie Fong, Acting Executive Director, Governor’s Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications. “For years, this office has made financial empowerment a cornerstone of our work, ensuring state resources reach the communities that need them most. When we expand access, we’re not just opening doors to opportunity, we’re strengthening the sense of belonging every Californian deserves.”

Building on California’s leadership

Last month, California strengthened financial literacy and expanded pathways to wealth through an announcement by the Governor on the adoption of a statewide personal finance curriculum guide to prepare students with real-world money skills. Governor Newsom also signed an executive order, in partnership with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, to expand women’s access to capital, savings, and investment opportunities.

In 2025, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom launched the California Women’s Wealth Advisory Council to expand the Golden State’s commitment to equity and access at every stage of economic life. Building on the First Partner’s initiatives in pay equity and financial literacy, the Council expands that commitment toward broader inclusion and wealth creation for women across the state.

Since the launch of the California Equal Pay Pledge in 2019, hundreds of companies, organizations, and municipalities have signed on, committing to annual gender pay analyses, bias reduction in hiring, and equitable promotion practices. Building on that foundation, the First Partner released The Equal Pay Playbook, a data-driven guide that helps employers implement fair pay strategies that attract talent, enhance innovation, and strengthen performance.

To further financial security for Californians, in 2022, Governor Newsom launched the nation’s largest college and career savings program for low-income students and newborn children. California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program (CalKIDS) invests up to $1,500 in college savings accounts for California kids, smoothing the gap between wealth inequality and the spiking cost of higher education. Also in 2022, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 1126, expanding the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program to an estimated 750,000 working Californians.

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