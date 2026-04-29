Heritage Expands Presence in Greensboro with Continued Growth in the Triad

Heritage partnered with NewGround to support Revity Credit Union in Greensboro, producing and installing wall graphics, acrylic logo elements, and interior branding features. Heritage partnered with Dorel Juvenile in High Point to produce and install large-format graphics, window graphics, dimensional lettering, and branded showroom elements. Heritage Signs & Displays continues to grow across the Triad, with its Greensboro office supporting clients throughout Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and the broader region.

Heritage highlights Greensboro growth, recent Dorel Juvenile and Revity Credit Union projects, and branded interior environments across the Triad.

We’re seeing continued growth across the Triad as more companies look for a partner who can deliver consistent results in branding their office and workplace environments” — Dan Farnsworth, Director of Development

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays continues to grow across the Triad, building on more than ten years of serving clients throughout Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and the broader Triad region. The company has strengthened its presence with the addition of the Greensboro office last year, creating a more responsive and coordinated approach to supporting clients across the region.

Heritage Signs & Displays in Greensboro specializes in turnkey commercial interior branding, helping clients bring their brand to life through workplace environments that reflect who they are and what they stand for. From concept through production and installation, the team creates branded workplace environments, environmental graphics programs, and large-scale experiential graphics installations designed to engage people and leave a lasting, positive impression. Its work includes interior signage, dimensional lettering, wall graphics, privacy film for glass surfaces, wayfinding systems, environmental graphics, and brand activation installations.

Organizations across the Triad rely on Heritage as a trusted local partner for reliable execution and attention to detail, whether supporting a single location or coordinating projects across multiple sites. Clients working across multiple locations benefit from a coordinated approach that ensures brand standards, color matching, and execution are aligned across every environment.

Each client engagement is supported by a single, dedicated project manager who serves as the primary point of contact. This ensures clear communication, proactive coordination, and a seamless experience from initial concept through final installation. In-house production further supports this process, maintaining alignment in color, materials, and overall execution across every location.

Heritage has developed strong partnerships with clients across many industries in the Triad, including corporate offices, manufacturing, healthcare organizations, higher education institutions, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and event venues.

Recent projects in the Greensboro market showcase Heritage’s ability to deliver high-quality, branded interior environments across a range of workplace and client-facing spaces.

Heritage partnered with Dorel Juvenile in High Point to produce and install large-format graphics, window graphics, dimensional lettering, and showroom elements that helped define distinct Little Seeds and Maxi-Cosi product zones.

Heritage partnered with NewGround to support Revity Credit Union in Greensboro, producing and installing wall graphics, acrylic logo and lettering elements, privacy vinyl, and interior branding features across two nearby facilities. Together, these projects highlight Heritage’s ability to support workplace, showroom, and client-facing environments throughout the Triad.

Building on this continued growth across the Triad, Heritage’s regional leadership team plays an important role in supporting clients and strengthening relationships throughout the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Dan Farnsworth, Director of Development, provides strategic leadership across the region, helping guide client partnerships and support ongoing expansion. “We’re seeing continued growth across the Triad as more companies look for a partner who can deliver consistent results in branding their office and workplace environments,” said Farnsworth. “With the right team and resources in place, we’re able to support that demand with responsiveness and attention to detail.”

Local install coordination is led by Daniel Whitaker, who oversees all installation team members, ensuring every project is completed with precision and consistency. “Our installation teams focus on preparation, communication, and executing each project with precision,” said Whitaker. “Through ongoing training and pre- and post-installation huddles, we keep our teams aligned and continually improving. That consistency allows us to deliver reliable, high-quality results for every client.”

With integrated design, production, and installation, Heritage provides a streamlined, end-to-end experience with fewer handoffs and dependable results. All installation team members are employed by Heritage, no subcontractors, ensuring accountability across every project.

As the company continues to grow across the Triad, Heritage remains committed to building lasting partnerships and delivering environments aligned with each client’s brand, culture, and purpose. With responsive local support, integrated regional resources, and a disciplined in-house process, Heritage is well positioned to continue expanding its impact across the region.

“Strong teams and clear communication are at the core of how we serve our clients with excellence,” said Joe Gass, President and CEO of Heritage Signs & Displays. “As we continue to grow across the Triad, our focus remains on serving our clients with consistency and care while creating meaningful impact for the organizations we support.”

As Heritage Signs & Displays approaches its 50th anniversary in January 2027, the company continues to invest in its people and processes while expanding its presence across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.

For more information or to discuss a project, visit HeritageCustomSigns.com.

About Heritage Signs & Displays

Heritage Signs & Displays provides commercial interior branding solutions for corporate office and workplace environments, including custom signs, wall graphics, and experiential displays. With locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, including Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC, and Charlotte, NC, along with Richmond, VA, Arlington, VA, Washington, DC, and Waldorf, MD, the company combines local responsiveness with the capabilities of an integrated regional team that can support the branding of multiple location companies in the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. Founded in 1977, Heritage is a veteran-led, family-owned business committed to delivering consistent results through in-house design, production, and installation that honors God by serving its clients and community with excellence.

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