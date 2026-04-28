Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence Launches 2026 Training Wave Season for FCCA Members

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, the official training partner of Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), has launched the return of its Aquila Training Wave Season for 2026. Now in its third year, this dynamic training series is designed to help FCCA members strengthen their competitive edge and maximize opportunities in today’s evolving cruise industry.Offered free of charge, the 2026 series features three interactive, one-hour webinars built around the “triple bottom line” framework: People, Planet and Profit. Built from Aquila’s Living Lab — where real-world experience meets global training — the sessions are designed to reflect practical insights from across the cruise industry.The 2026 program, titled “From Ship Calls to Strategic Impact: The 3Ps Applied for Cruise Success,” will be held on three consecutive Wednesdays:May 7, 2026 | PEOPLEInclusion as Competitive Advantage: Practical Actions to Strengthen Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Cruise DestinationsAs expectations around diversity and inclusion continue to rise, this session will explore how destinations and operators can embed inclusive practices into their experiences and partnerships, enhancing both guest satisfaction and business performance.May 14, 2026 | PLANETFuture-Ready & Competitive: Environmental Strategies for Long-Term Cruise GrowthWith environmental sustainability playing an increasingly critical role in cruise line decision-making, this session will highlight actionable strategies to protect natural assets, align with global standards, and position destinations for long-term growth.May 21, 2026 | PROFITUnlocking Hidden Profit in Every Ship Visit: Strategic Shifts to Increase Revenue Per CallThis session challenges traditional measures of cruise success by focusing on revenue optimization. Participants will gain practical insights into pricing strategies, participation rates and data-driven decision-making to maximize profitability.Participants who complete all three sessions will receive a certificate of completion from Aquila.The Training Wave Season is part of ongoing collaboration between Aquila and FCCA to provide professional development opportunities for cruise destination stakeholders, including tour operators, port authorities and tourism officials.Registration for the webinar series is now open. Visit cruiseexcellence.com for more information.

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