Tracked N Solved Investigation Agency Opens New Oak Harbor Office on Whidbey Island
Bringing Big-City Investigative Firepower to Island CountyOAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The island now has eyes. Tracked N Solved Investigation Agency — the licensed, bonded, and insured private investigation firm trusted across the Pacific Northwest — officially opened its new Oak Harbor office this month, planting a flag on Whidbey Island and signaling that professional, results-driven investigative services have arrived in Island County for good.
The opening marks a significant milestone for a region that has long had to import investigative talent from the mainland — a logistical and geographic disadvantage that routinely costs clients time, money, and in some cases, critical evidence. That changes now.
"We didn't open in Oak Harbor because it was convenient for us," said a spokesperson for the agency. "We opened here because this community has been underserved for too long, and the people here — military families, business owners, attorneys, individuals in crisis — deserve investigators who actually know this island."
Why Oak Harbor. Why Now.
Whidbey Island is not a typical market, and Tracked N Solved is not a typical agency. The decision to establish a permanent Oak Harbor office was deliberate and strategic. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island — one of the most operationally significant military installations in the Northwest — anchors a community with a complex, layered set of investigative needs that generic, out-of-area firms routinely fail to meet. Deployment cycles strain relationships. Military benefits create fraud exposure. Contractor disputes arise. Custody arrangements get complicated by service schedules.
Add to that the island's distinctive geography — ferry crossings, rural corridors, seasonal population shifts, and the kind of tight social fabric where a stranger asking questions gets noticed immediately — and it becomes clear why a local office isn't just a convenience. It's a competitive necessity.
Tracked N Solved investigators have been working this region for months in preparation for this opening. They know the roads, the rhythms, and how to move through this community without drawing attention. That operational knowledge is now permanently on-island and available to clients from day one.
A Full Arsenal of Investigative Services, Right Here on Whidbey
With the new Oak Harbor office now open, Island and Skagit County residents and businesses have immediate access to the agency's complete lineup of investigative services:
Surveillance Investigations — Court-admissible documentation of infidelity, insurance fraud, workers' compensation abuse, and location monitoring, conducted by trained investigators using proven, lawful techniques.
Background Investigations — Comprehensive vetting that goes well beyond database searches — employment verification, criminal history, financial background, and personal reference checks before you hire, partner, or commit.
Infidelity and Relationship Investigations — When instinct says something is wrong, facts matter. Investigators approach these sensitive cases with professionalism and discretion, delivering documented truth so clients can make informed decisions.
Child Custody Investigations — Credible, documented evidence of parental behavior, living conditions, and custody compliance, prepared to hold up in Island County family court.
Skip Tracing and People Finder Services — When someone needs to be found — whether they owe money, have gone missing, or need to be served — the agency's specialists locate them through lawful investigative methods, locally and nationally.
Insurance and Fraud Investigations — Rigorous documentation of suspicious claims, staged accidents, and fraudulent benefits activity for businesses, insurers, and legal teams.
Criminal Defense Investigations — Independent case review, witness interviews, and evidence analysis for defense attorneys operating in Island and Skagit county jurisdictions.
Process Serving — Reliable, professional document service throughout the region.
Backed by 70+ Years of Combined Experience. Ready Today.
Tracked N Solved enters Oak Harbor with more than 70 years of combined investigative expertise, a team drawn from military and law enforcement backgrounds, and Washington State Private Investigator License #DOR00032752. Every case is handled with complete confidentiality — nothing leaves the investigative team without explicit client authorization.
Every new client relationship starts with a no-pressure, no-obligation confidential consultation. Whether the situation is urgent or just beginning to develop, the conversation costs nothing and clarifies everything.
The island now has a private investigator worth calling.
Mitch Vaughn
Tracked N Solved Investigation Agency
+1 (866) 437-4087
staff@trackednsolved.com
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