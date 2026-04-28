Healthcare Appeals and Grievances Reimagined with Monument Systems New AI-Driven Appeals and Grievances Platform

"We’ve reimagined the platform around an ecosystem of data combining automation, intelligence, and healthcare expertise to proactively manage A&G performance at scale,” — Owen McGuire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging today’s technology with AI-driven workflows and Monument’s deep healthcare domain expertise, Monument’s new Xpress™ AI-Driven Appeals and Grievance Platform is positioned to become the industry’s next leading Appeals and Grievance ( A&G ) solution.This AI A&G transformation is led by Owen McGuire, a 29-year operational leader from Independence Blue Cross, who joined Monument as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Product. Most recently, McGuire led Appeals and Grievances , overseeing operations across all lines of business and directing both provider and member functions with a focus on service quality, regulatory integrity, and continuous improvement. Under his leadership, teams delivered consistent, measurable results while strengthening organizational resilience and operational clarity.“Owen is a great operator. He thrived at Independence and was a respected leader for his Appeals and Grievance work, even among other Blues plans,” said Ken Stockman, CEO of Monument Systems. Stockman, also deeply experienced in the A&G space, previously built a market-leading A&G platform in 2016 at his former company, Beacon Healthcare Systems."This isn’t just an update to A&G workflows. We’ve reimagined the platform around an ecosystem of data combining automation, intelligence, and healthcare expertise to proactively manage A&G performance at scale," said Owen McGuire. “By integrating Appeals and Grievances into our portfolio of systems, we’re closing the loop across our end‑to‑end value network strengthening an interoperable, AI‑driven product foundation that scales intelligently with our clients’ evolving healthcare needs."Monument Systems is actively getting prospective client feedback and hosting an overview demo on May 12.About Monument SystemsMonument Systems LLC is a leading innovator in health plan administration software, delivering solutions that combine intelligence, scalability, and ease of use to the Health Plan, Delegated IPA, Medicare, Medicaid, Managed Care markets and PACE plans. The company’s flagship core claims product, Monument Xpress™ has been providing highly efficient and cost-effective solutions to the market since 1999 with its powerful clinical and administrative data integration. The portfolio includes Xpress™ Prior Auth, Xpress™ Communication, Xpress™ Enroll, Xpress™ Appeals and Grievances, and AI Agents for Intake, Clinical Summaries, Case Processing, Workflow and Chatbot. Monument Systems also offers health plans custom healthcare AI work and provides Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Business Processing as a Service (BPAAS), for the healthcare industry with offices in Tucson, Arizona and in Pune, India. Trusted by clients in healthcare, Monument Systems is committed to helping organizations harness technology to achieve lasting success.Contact: Pamela RaleyCRO / SVP Client PartnershipsMonument Systems, LLCpraley@monument-systems.com

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