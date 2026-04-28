Kern County College of Law Participates in Give Big Kern To Raise Money for a Community Courtroom and Scholarships

KCCL Logo Give Big Kern

KCCL offers serious, highly motivated students the opportunity to seek a career change, re-enter the workforce, or advance their current professional career.

We are very excited by the opportunity to participate in this county-wide event to raise money to benefit our students and our community.” — KCCL Campus Dean Cathy Bennett

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kern County College of Law (“KCCL”), a non-profit community-based law school, is participating in the Give Big Kern Campaign to raise money to furnish and equip a Community Courtroom and for scholarships. Donations are being accepted through May 5th at: https://www.givebigkern.org/organization/Kern-County-College-Of-Law “We are very excited by this opportunity to participate in this county-wide event to raise money to benefit our students and our community,” said Campus Dean Cathy Bennett. Dean Bennett noted that once the courtroom is completed, it will be a place for students to sharpen their professional skills in a courtroom setting and a resource for community members, such as schools participating in mock trial and moot court programs, law firms and professionals seeking a place for legal proceedings and meetings, and community groups to hold educational events, training sessions, or other special activities.“We are also hoping to raise money for scholarships to help support our hardworking students,” said Dean Bennett. KCCL offers serious, highly motivated students the opportunity to seek a career change, re-enter the workforce, or advance their current professional career by obtaining a legal education. Most KCCL students work or take care of other personal responsibilities during the day while attending law school at night and greatly benefit from scholarships.KCCL is located in downtown Bakersfield. Its mission is to provide a high-quality legal education in a community law school setting with graduates who are dedicated to professional excellence, integrity, and community service. KCCL’s students are from the surrounding Kern County area. KCCL faculty are practicing local legal experts dedicated to teaching the next generation of Kern County attorneys. Courses are taught by practicing local lawyers and judges who emphasize training in legal skills and professional responsibility. Small class sizes allow students to build long-lasting professional networks with their fellow students and professors.Kern County College of Law is a branch of Monterey College of Law , a California-accredited law school founded in 1972 with a main campus in Seaside and branch campuses in San Luis Obispo and Santa Rosa, and an online hybrid option. It offers four law degree programs: a traditional J.D. degree; a Master of Legal Studies degree; a concurrent J.D./M.L.S. degree; and a graduate LL.M. degree. To learn more about MCL campuses and programs, visit its website: https://montereylaw.edu/index.html For more information, CONTACT:Dena DowsettAssistant Dean of Market Development805-439-4096, ext. 2044ddowsett@slolaw.org

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