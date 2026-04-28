WBA Bout: Ariya congratulates DeLads Boxing Promotion, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Lagos State and boxing fans

Sold out crowd at WBA Boxing Championship. National Stadium Lagos. Eshepo defeated Soldierboy in the African lightweight category of the Word Boxing Association in a unanimous decision. The New WBA lightweight Champion Eshepo

More than 1 Million subscribers tuned in to Ariya Networks to watch the WBA Championship Live. The unexpected surge caused some technical challenges.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management of Ariya Networks has expressed delight with DeLads Boxing Promotion, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Lagos State government, Lagos State Sports Commission, and boxing fans, for their different roles in making the much publicized "Battle of The Unbeaten" a successful one.

The competition was put together by DeLads Boxing Promotion in conjunction with Ariya Networks.

The Networks expressed gratitude to DeLads Boxing Promotion, Lagos State Sports Commission, the Lagos State government, and Dr Rafiu Ladipo, who led members of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control for making the Battle of the Unknown as great and memorable one in the annals of Nigeria's boxing history.

On Sunday inside the jam-packed Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, amateur and professional boxers slugged it out to the joy of enthusiastic fans.

Despite the glitches recorded, the tournament was worth the time and money of boxing fans who trooped to the venue to watch the bouts.

For Ariya, though, their participation was an eye opener for a company that's out to promote African content to the world, including African sports, but not limited to it.

For a few hours, subscribers were able to watch until when almost a million others attempted to log in at the same time.

Prepared as the company was, that number was huge. "We successfully managed it when the number was just 35,000 sign in per minute, but we weren't prepeared for a million at once," a top Management official said.

"We have learned something here. We underestimated the number of people who would likely watch. That tells us that Nigeria has the market to make boxing a self-sustaining sector. So, we will work towards rectifying further glitches in the future because we want to take local African sports to globally for our people to watch on smart devices everywhere, " he added.

Just five months as a Live streaming platform, the network is planning to host another continental boxing tournament in collaboration with many boxing promoters before the end of this year.

Before then, subscribers to Ariya can stream the bout between Taiwo Agbaje (a.k.a. Eshepo) and Tosin Osaigbovo (a.k.a. Sojarboy) on Ariya Plus from Wednesday, April 29th while the amateur category of the Battle of The Unbeaten will be available on Ariya Sport 2 channel.

Fans at the capacity filled venue, the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, were thrilled by the headliners, Eshepo and Sojarboy, and also the amateurs.

Eshepo defeated Soldierboy in the African lightweight category of the Word Boxing Association in a unanimous decision.

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