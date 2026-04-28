Academy Sports + Outdoors to Anchor Former Macy's Space at Fairview Town Center

Fairview Town Center continues to evolve into a high-performing retail center in North Texas Renderings of the Academy Sports + Outdoors in former Macy's space at Fairview Town Center Academy Sports + Outdoors Fairview Texas Coming Soon to Fairview Texas

Fairview EDC announces Academy Sports will occupy former Macy's space at Fairview Town Center, marking significant milestone in long-term strength of center.

"Landing a strong, nationally recognized brand in this space speaks volumes about the confidence retailers have in our community and in Fairview Town Center.” — Super Dave Quinn, CEcD

FAIRVIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairview Economic Development Corporation announced today that Academy Sports + Outdoors has signed a fully executed lease to occupy the former Macy's space at Fairview Town Center, marking a significant milestone in the continued evolution and long-term strength of the center.

Remodeling of the space is currently underway, with Academy Sports + Outdoors anticipated to open in Spring/Summer 2026.

The lease was secured with the assistance of Shop Companies, led by Thomas Glendenning, whose team played a key role in repositioning the large-format space and attracting a nationally recognized retail brand to Fairview.

The addition of Academy Sports + Outdoors represents a major backfill of space vacated by Macy's. It reinforces Fairview Town Center's position as a resilient, high-performing retail destination within the North Texas market.

"We are excited to welcome Academy Sports + Outdoors to Fairview," said Super Dave Quinn, CEcD of the Fairview Economic Development Corporation. "Landing a strong, nationally recognized brand in this space speaks volumes about the confidence retailers have in our community and in Fairview Town Center. This outcome also reflects the collaborative effort between Fairview, Shop Companies, and Thomas Glendenning's team to ensure this space continues to serve as a vibrant economic driver for our region."

Academy Sports + Outdoors is expected to deliver a high-traffic, family-oriented retail experience that aligns with Fairview's community values and attracts shoppers from across the region.

"Fairview Town Center presents a compelling opportunity for national retailers," said Thomas Glendenning, President of Shop Companies. "This lease demonstrates the strength of the market and the proactive approach taken by Fairview to attract quality tenants that complement the long-term vision for the center." (Quote subject to approval.)

Economic development leaders note that successfully backfilling large retail spaces is increasingly challenging nationwide. Securing Academy Sports + Outdoors sends a clear signal to retailers, investors, and site selectors that Fairview Town Center remains competitive, adaptable, and well-positioned for continued growth.

________________________________________

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors is one of the nation’s largest sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers, offering a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, sports and outdoor equipment. Founded in 1938, Academy operates hundreds of stores across the United States and serves customers through both physical locations and digital platforms.



About Fairview Economic Development Corporation

The Fairview Economic Development Corporation works to strengthen the local economy by supporting quality development, attracting investment, and fostering a business environment that aligns with Fairview's community character. Through strategic partnerships and a long-term vision, Fairview EDC helps ensure sustainable growth that benefits residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Learn more about Fairview EDC at www.FairviewTexasEDC.com

Fairview Texas Lights Up The Holidays | Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Fairview Town Hall 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.