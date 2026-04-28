CREE8 Wins NAB Product of the Year for the Second Year Running, Taking Home Two Awards in 2026

CREE8 has won Product of the Year two years running (L-R: Eli Weisman, Esteban Saborio, Lisa Watts, Vanessa Mullin)

Studio in a Box and Unsegmented Growing File technology recognized as the industry shifts from cloud adoption to cloud-native production

Production is not held back by creativity. It's held back by how it's set up. When everything is in one environment, teams move faster, collaborate better, and have more control in what they're doing.” — Lisa Watts, CEO CREE8

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CREE8, the operating layer for modern production, has won two 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. One for its Studio in a Box platform. One for its Unsegmented Growing File technology. The wins follow CREE8’s 2025 NAB Product of the Year for Remote Production, making CREE8 a back to back winner in one of broadcast’s most competitive categories.

CREE8 demonstrated the technology live from the show floor. Daily content was captured in Las Vegas, edited by a producer in London, and delivered within minutes of being recorded. No proxies. No file transfers. No waiting.

Studio in a Box: one environment, from idea to delivery:

Studio in a Box brings storage, compute, creative tools, and remote collaboration into a single secure environment. Teams stay in CREE8 from capture through delivery, with no IT setup required and quick time to value. That changes how production runs day to day. Teams are up and running in minutes, not weeks. Workflows are easier to manage. Producers and operators get a clear view of what is happening across projects, and what it is costing.

Unsegmented Growing Files: work as the content arrives:

CREE8’s Unsegmented Growing File technology removes one of the most stubborn constraints in broadcast and live production: waiting for media to be ready before work can begin. With true growing files in the cloud, not proxies or facsimiles, teams can edit, review, and publish while content is still being captured. For live sports, news, and fast turnaround events, that is the difference between reacting and leading. Editors and social teams operate on the same media in near real time, wherever they are in the world.

A signal of where production is going:

The two awards point in the same direction. The market is moving past lift and shift cloud and toward cloud native production environments built around the way creative work actually happens. Less stitching together. Less waiting. More content, in more places, faster.

About CREE8:

CREE8 is the operating layer for modern production. Its Studio in a Box platform brings tools, teams, and workflows into one secure cloud environment so creative work moves from idea to delivery without waiting on infrastructure. CREE8 is a back to back NAB Product of the Year winner (2025 and 2026) and supports leading broadcasters, sports organizations, in house marketing teams, and studios worldwide. Learn more at cree8.io.

Watch our NAB Roundup, and how we used our awarding winning Unsegmented Growing Files from the booth.

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