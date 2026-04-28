Vidabay Fosters a New Community for E-ink Instant Film Enthusiasts

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In an era where precious memories are trapped in forgotten phone albums, or lost in endless chats, VidaBay is building a home for E-Ink film enthusiasts.

Precious memories shouldn’t be trapped in the back corners of a phone album.” — a VidaBay brand spokesperson

NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VidaBay, the consumer tech brand redefining home imaging with zero-power E-Ink solutions, has officially launched a dedicated global community for E-Ink instant film enthusiasts, alongside its worldwide user creation campaign: *Earn 20% Off: Share Your VidaBay Snaps on Reddit*.The campaign invites users across the globe to share real-world usage scenarios and creative works featuring VidaBay products. Eligible posts will unlock an exclusive 20% discount on future purchases, turning everyday precious moments into shareable content for fellow enthusiasts worldwide. Full campaign details and participation rules are available now on the brand’s official website VidaBay’s flagship battery-free E-Ink fridge magnet, powered by proprietary NFC energy harvesting technology and the E Ink Spectra 3100 ePaper display, has earned official recommendation from E Ink Holdings Inc., the global leader in ePaper technology. The product is now available to users in over 30 countries and regions worldwide, with coverage from leading global media outlets including The Verge, Cool Things, MSN, AP, TechBullion, and TechRadar.Optimized first and foremost for iPhone users, the device pairs with the VidaBay Snap mobile app to enable one-tap NFC image transfer, in-app creative editing, and filter overlays. Its fully battery-free design delivers zero blue light, glare-free viewing, and permanent image retention after refresh, capturing the warm, nostalgic texture of vintage instant film while eliminating longstanding pain points: fading and yellowing of traditional printed photos, and digital memories left forgotten in smartphone albums. It gives digital moments a tangible, physical home in everyday life.Since its launch, the product has transcended its original use as a fridge magnet through user creativity. Young parents sync photos of their children’s milestones and first artwork to the display, turning fleeting family chat moments into a warm daily sight for the whole household. Loved ones living apart update daily snapshots for each other, turning long-distance longing into daily companionship woven into meals and seasons. Instant film enthusiasts use it as a permanent showcase for their work, retaining the full ritual of shutter and development without the heartbreak of fading prints. Makers and creators pair it with custom accessories to build portable creative display boards, turning the zero-power E-Ink panel into an infinitely renewable canvas for life.The campaign is open to all users who purchased a VidaBay product via the official website on or before May 31, 2026, with a streamlined participation process. Users simply join the r/EinkInstantFilm community on Reddit, publish clear photos or videos of their VidaBay fridge magnet in use, and once the post receives a minimum of 3 upvotes, send a screenshot of the post with upvote count and their order number to the official email feedback@vidabay.net. A unique 20% discount code will be issued after successful verification.The full range of VidaBay E-Ink products, including matching accessories such as exclusive leather cases, is available for purchase now at the brand’s official online store “Precious memories shouldn’t be trapped in the back corners of a phone album,” said a VidaBay brand spokesperson. “We look forward to helping more users make every memory visible, shareable, and lasting through our zero-power E-Ink solutions.”

Experience a battery-free aesthetic that feels like a classic Instant-film

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