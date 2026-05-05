Mortgage Marketing Animals and Next Level Coaching Announce Strategic Partnership

For The Next Level Of Coaching

Jim Reed steps in as CEO while Carl White continues as Founder and Chief Strategist, bringing together two proven coaching organizations to help loan officers.

This partnership gives us the opportunity to do more for our members than either of us could do alone.” — Carl White

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage Marketing Animals and Next Level Coaching today announced a strategic partnership that brings together two of the mortgage industry’s most recognized coaching organizations.As part of the partnership, Jim Reed, founder of Next Level Coaching, will serve as CEO, leading coaching operations and day-to-day execution. Carl White , founder of Mortgage Marketing Animals, will continue as Founder and Chief Strategist, focusing on vision, strategy, content, and the member experience.“This isn’t a takeover. It’s a leveling up.”White said the partnership allows both organizations to serve loan officers at a higher level while preserving what members already know and trust about Mortgage Marketing Animals.“This partnership gives us the opportunity to do more for our members than either of us could do alone,” said Carl White. “Jim Reed is the right partner at the right time. I’m not stepping away. I’m stepping into the role where I can make the biggest impact, which is setting the vision, creating strategy, and helping our members win at a higher level.”Reed said the partnership is built on a shared commitment to helping mortgage professionals grow stronger, more profitable businesses without sacrificing their personal lives.“Carl built something truly special with Mortgage Marketing Animals,” said Jim Reed. “My role is to honor that legacy, expand the support, and help bring even more structure, accountability, and coaching horsepower to the loan officers we serve.”Together, Mortgage Marketing Animals and Next Level Coaching will provide expanded coaching resources, stronger leadership, deeper implementation support, and practical strategies designed to help loan officers generate more referrals, close more loans, and create more freedom in their businesses.Mortgage Marketing Animals will continue to serve its members with the same practical, results-driven approach it is known for, while adding the operational leadership and coaching depth of Next Level Coaching.

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