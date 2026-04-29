The Dyrt Finds That Spouses and Dogs are Most Common Camping Companions

The Dyrt camper Sydney at Wilderness State Park, Michigan

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dyrt , the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has found that nearly half (49.7%) of campers reported camping with dogs in 2025, by far the most for any type of pet. The most common type of human co-campers are spouses and partners at 72.2%.These statistics are from the 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks , which is compiled from the results of surveys conducted with thousands of members of The Dyrt Community, a representative sample of U.S. residents, and camping property managers across all 50 states.In addition to dogs, 4.9% of campers reported taking their cats to the campsite. Other animal companions that enjoyed a camping adventure in 2025 included parrots, guinea pigs, hamsters, horses, rabbits and ducks.“Camping at Coon Fork Campground in Augusta, Wisconsin, with our family,” was the 2025 camping highlight for The Dyrt camper Jules from Minnesota, who camped with several dogs. “My adult son stayed several nights and brought his 3-month-old golden retriever which, along with our two dogs, made a full camper.”The Dyrt camper Odessa from New Hampshire shared this highlight from last year: “Dispersed camping in Valley of the Gods. The views, the night sky, the peacefulness … it has been my dream for so long to be able to bring my dog to my favorite place, Utah. So special to share this with her.”While nearly three-quarters of campers took trips with their significant others in 2025, 38% of survey respondents said they camped with friends and 29.7% reported camping with their children. As for solo campers, 29.2% of all campers took at least one trip alone in 2025.“That’s part of the beauty of camping — you can go to the same campground and it’s an entirely different experience depending on who you’re with,” says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. “You can go with your spouse and children and make it a family trip, or you can just bring your dog and spend the whole day hiking and exploring. It’s also the perfect way to catch up with a group of old friends for a weekend.”About The DyrtThe Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO , campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

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