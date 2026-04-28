Dr. Torres New Book 'Before and Beyond the Scalpel,' Blending Medical Expertise With His Journey Through Prostate Cancer

A clinician's guide paired with a survivor's testimony; a unique roadmap for preparing mentally and physically for surgery and reclaiming dignity afterward.

My story didn't end with a cure; it began with a restoration. I realized that healing involves not just removing disease, but also rebuilding the person, rediscovering strength, and fostering hope.” — Dr. Francisco M. Torres, MD

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Francisco M. Torres, MD, Releases Transformative New Book "Before and Beyond the Scalpel," Combining Medical Expertise with His Personal Journey Through Prostate Cancer

When respected physiatrist Dr. Francisco M. Torres, MD, received a prostate cancer diagnosis, he found himself on the other side of the exam table. After more than three decades of treating patients, leading rehabilitation programs, and writing extensively on lifestyle medicine, Dr. Torres was suddenly in the role of a patient—fearful, uncertain, and searching for answers that traditional surgical pathways often overlook.

His new book, *Before and Beyond the Scalpel: Prehabilitation, Recovery, and the Future of Surgical Care,* is the result of that deeply personal journey. It serves as both a clinician's guide and a survivor's testimony, offering a unique dual-perspective roadmap for preparing the body and mind before surgery and reclaiming strength, identity, and dignity afterward.

"My story didn't end with a cure," Dr. Torres explains. "It began with a restoration. I realized that healing is not just about removing disease; it's about rebuilding the person.

A Doctor Who Became a Patient—and Refused to Be Passive

Dr. Torres' diagnosis forced him to confront a truth he had long observed in his patients: surgery is not a single event. It is a physical, emotional, and psychological journey that begins long before entering the operating room and continues long after discharge.

As he navigated his treatment, he recognized firsthand how essential prehabilitation is—particularly pelvic floor training for men undergoing prostate surgery. Despite its proven benefits, prehabilitation remains underused and poorly understood. Dr. Torres experienced the gaps in patient education, the silence surrounding sexual and bladder health, and the emotional burden that men often bear alone.

His book aims to break that silence.

A Blueprint for Empowered Patients and Modern Healthcare Teams

*Before and Beyond the Scalpel* combines scientific clarity with lived experience. Dr. Torres explains how focused exercise, respiratory conditioning, nutrition, sleep, and stress management can significantly improve surgical outcomes. He also addresses the emotional landscape surrounding cancer and surgery—fear, vulnerability, identity, masculinity—and how patients can reclaim agency amidst uncertainty.

The book offers:

- A step-by-step prehabilitation plan grounded in clinical evidence

- Guidance for pelvic floor preparation to reduce incontinence and sexual dysfunction

- Strategies for postoperative recovery that promote healing and reduce complications

- Tools for emotional resilience, including mindset training and support frameworks

- An open discussion of male dignity, self-image, and the hidden psychological impact of prostate cancer

Dr. Torres writes not only as a physician but also as a man who has faced the very challenges he now teaches others to overcome.

A Career Built on Healing, Reinvention, and Patient Empowerment

Dr. Francisco M. Torres, MD, brings over 35 years of medical experience to this work. A graduate of the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, he completed his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in San Juan. He later pursued a Musculoskeletal Fellowship at Louisiana State University Medical Center. He served as Medical Director of the Florida Spine Institute Wellness Program in Clearwater, FL, and authored eleven books, including *Dr. T Drop the Fat Diet*, *Epigenetics and The Psychology of Weight Loss*, and "Embracing Fitness As You Age."

Throughout his career, Dr. Torres has championed lifestyle medicine, functional restoration, and patient-centered care. However, his experience with prostate cancer reshaped his mission, giving him a new purpose: to ensure that no patient enters surgery unprepared, uninformed, or unsupported.

A Message of Hope, Strength, and Restoration

*Before and Beyond the Scalpel* is more than just a medical guide; it is a call to action. It urges patients to become active participants in their healing journeys and encourages healthcare professionals to adopt a more holistic, collaborative model of care.

"I wrote this book because I lived this book," Dr. Torres emphasizes. "I want every patient to know that preparation is power. Recovery is possible. And restoration—physical, emotional, and personal—is within reach."

The book is now available on Amazon in both print and digital formats.

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