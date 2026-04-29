Reno Plastic Surgeons Outline Non-Surgical Aesthetic Treatments to Preserve Facelift Results

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A modern facelift remains a powerful and inconspicuous treatment option to reverse signs of facial aging and reclaim more youthful contours. While capable of restoring a younger-looking version of a patient, maintaining results after a facelift often requires a thoughtful, long-term approach. According to Reno plastic surgeons Tiffany McCormack, MD, FACS and Nichole Joslyn, MD — lead clinicians at Reno Tahoe Plastic Surgery — non-surgical treatments can be powerful in helping men and women protect their investment, enhance skin quality, and prolong the benefits of their facelift for years to come. From energy-based skin tightening to collagen-stimulating injectables, Dr. McCormack and Dr. Joslyn break down treatments that can help address recurrent signs of aging while preserving the refreshed, natural look achieved with surgery.When it comes to enhancing skin tone and texture, laser skin resurfacing technologies such as ActiveFX™ and DeepFX™ can be powerful tools for maintaining smooth, youthful skin after a facelift. These treatments target fine lines, sun damage, uneven pigmentation, skin texture, and other complexion-related concerns that facelift surgery alone does not fully correct.ActiveFX™ focuses on renewing the superficial skin layers — improving tone and brightness with minimal downtime — while DeepFX™ penetrates deeper into the dermis to stimulate collagen remodeling and improve more advanced wrinkles and laxity. When utilized periodically, these lasers can help keep the skin looking refined, firm, and radiant, complementing the well-defined contours achieved after a facelift.BroadBand Light™ skin rejuvenation therapy is another non-invasive treatment designed to correct pigmentation, redness, and signs of environmental damage. This light-based treatment works by delivering pulses of energy that gently heat the skin and stimulate cellular renewal. For the right concerns, BBL™ can be incorporated as part of a long-term maintenance plan due to its ability to reverse visible signs of aging at the cellular level. Regular treatments can help maintain even skin tone, reduce vascular irregularities, and support overall skin health, which are essential components in preserving a youthful look after facelift surgery. Genius ™ RF microneedling presents another advanced minimally invasive treatment, combining traditional microneedling with radiofrequency energy to penetrate deeper layers of the skin and stimulate more robust collagen production. This treatment can be particularly effective in improving skin firmness, refining pores, and reducing fine lines. After a facelift, Genius™ RF microneedling can help reinforce the skin’s structural integrity, slowing the natural decline in collagen that contributes to facial aging. By strengthening the skin from within, RF microneedling treatments can extend the longevity of surgical results and maintain a smoother, tighter complexion.As part of a maintenance strategy, Ultherapycan help counteract mild skin laxity that develops over time. Ultherapyuses focused ultrasound energy to lift and tighten the skin, targeting the same foundational layers addressed during facelift surgery without additional incisions or downtime. By stimulating collagen deep beneath the skin’s surface, Ultherapyprovides a subtle lifting effect that supports and prolongs the results of a facelift.At M Spa, Renuvionis also offered to contract tissue and improve skin tightness through radiofrequency energy combined with helium plasma. While often used in conjunction with surgical procedures, Renuvioncan also serve as a minimally invasive option for maintaining firmness after a facelift. This treatment can be particularly useful for addressing early laxity in areas such as the jawline and neck. By delivering controlled energy beneath the skin, Renuvionhelps preserve definition and prevent the gradual loosening that can occur over time.Injectable treatments also remain a cornerstone of non-surgical facial rejuvenation. Dermal fillers restore volume lost due to aging, enhancing areas such as the cheeks, lips, and under-eye hollows, while neurotoxins like BOTOXCosmetic and DAXXIFYreduce dynamic wrinkles caused by repetitive muscle movement.Lastly, maintaining a healthy foundation for your skin through use of physician-grade skincare products — particularly those containing retinols, antioxidants, exosomes, growth factors, and peptides — is vital in supporting skin health at a cellular level. By integrating non-surgical treatments into a personalized maintenance plan, patients can enjoy longer-lasting and more refined outcomes. For individuals considering a facelift or seeking ways to preserve their results, consulting with a board-certified plastic surgeon in Reno is the first step towards building long-term rejuvenation.About Reno Tahoe Plastic Surgery and M SpaReno Tahoe Plastic Surgery is a full-service aesthetic practice in Northern Nevada encompassed by both a QUAD A-accredited surgical facility and the non-surgical component of the office, M Spa. Led by award-winning board-certified plastic surgeons Tiffany McCormack, MD, FACS and Nichole Joslyn, MD, M Spa is the premier physician-led non-surgical practice in the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas. With treatment offerings that range from BOTOXCosmetic, DAXXIFY, and injectable fillers like the RHAcollection to CO2 laser skin resurfacing, RF microneedling, and CoolSculptingElite, among many others, M Spa provides local and out-of-town patients with a luxurious, relaxing environment to achieve their aesthetic goals. Both Reno Tahoe Plastic Surgery and M Spa were nominated for “Best Surgery Center” and “Best Medical Spa,” respectively, at the Official Community’s Choice “Best of Reno” Awards in 2025, published in the Reno Gazette-Journal. Dr. McCormack and Dr. Joslyn are available for interview upon request.To learn more about McCormack Plastic Surgery or M Spa, please visit plasticsurgeryrenotahoe.com,mspareno.com, or facebook.com/RenoTahoePlasticSurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.plasticsurgeryrenotahoe.com/news-room/reno-plastic-surgeons-outline-non-surgical-aesthetic-treatments-to-preserve-facelift-results/ ###Reno Tahoe Plastic Surgery5530 Kietzke LnReno, NV 89511(775) 284-2020Rosemont Media

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