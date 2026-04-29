DORNBRACHT INTRODUCES COYA: A FLUID NEW DESIGN LANGUAGE FOR THE BATHROOM

lifestyle image of Coya bath fittings

A striking new series blends circle and square into a seamless, sculptural form

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dornbracht introduces Coya, a new bathroom fitting series defined by a fluid and distinctive design language. With its unique form, Coya moves confidently between styles—merging circle and square into a cohesive, sculptural expression that effortlessly combines apparent opposites.Designed by Sieger Design, Coya represents the first product launched under Dornbracht’s new brand claim, “Inspiring your vision.” The collection reflects a forward-looking approach to design—embracing contrast, individuality, and unconventional thinking.“For us, it was about the beauty that lies in contradiction,” says Michael Sieger of Sieger Design. “Coya is neither round nor angular and therefore defies clear categorization. At first glance, it seems surprising—almost counterintuitive—only to appear incredibly coherent at the same time.”At the core of Coya’s design is a hybrid geometry—often referred to as a “squircle”—where soft transitions unify opposing forms. This approach aligns with the growing appeal of transitional interiors, where traditional and contemporary elements coexist in balance.“Thanks to its hybrid form, Coya unites very different worlds,” says Caroline Schmitt, General Management Dornbracht. “It is therefore perfect for individually designed spaces that do not follow a single, consistent style, but many at the same time.”Coya is supported by a comprehensive product concept that spans all areas of the bathroom, from washbasin to bath, shower, and accessories. The collection is available in a curated range of finishes—including Chrome, Champagne (22kt Gold), and Brushed Bronze—each designed to enhance the collection’s refined, flat surfaces.Customization plays a central role in the series, with additional options available through Dornbracht Atelier, including interchangeable handle inlays and tailored configurations. This flexibility allows designers to adapt Coya to a wide range of architectural and interior contexts.ABOUT DORNBRACHTDornbracht creates exclusive designer fittings and accessories for the bathroom, spa, and kitchen. The luxury manufacturer’s portfolio combines iconic design, advanced water applications, and customized solutions.At its headquarters in Iserlohn, Germany, advanced technologies and precise craftsmanship come together to create products of exceptional quality. Since 1950, Dornbracht has shaped sophisticated living spaces and set industry standards through pioneering innovation. The company remains focused on enabling highly personalized environments, guided by its brand claim, “Inspiring your vision.”For press information, contact Jamie Hoffman at jamie@spread-communications.com

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