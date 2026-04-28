Thai Trade Center New York Partners with Award-Winning Chefs to Showcase Thai Rice at Platform by JBF

Chefs Lineup at Platform By JBF - May 7th 2026

Collab Dinner: Thai Rice: A Journey Beyond Borders at Platform by JBF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thai Trade Center New York is proud to announce Collab Dinner: Thai Rice: A Journey Beyond Borders, an exclusive culinary event taking place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Platform by JBF, 25 11th Ave, New York, NY (Pier 57).Thailand’s most celebrated rice varieties take center stage as Noah Sandoval, 2025 James Beard Award winnerfor Best Chef: Great Lakes, leads an all-star culinary lineup exploring the versatility of these captivating grains. Joining him are chef Neal Harden, culinary director of ABC Restaurants and executive chef of abcV; chef Pithayakorn “Fo” Panapoi of La Dong; pastry chef Oksana Chepoy of Flore Café; and mixologist Chompon “Boong” Boonnak of Mahaniyom.Together, they will reinterpret iconic Thai rice varieties—including Thai Hom Mali (jasmine rice), riceberry, brown rice, and sticky rice—through inventive dishes and beverage pairings, including a signature “liquid rice” cocktail. This one-night-only dinner will feature a cocktail reception with passed hors d'oeuvre upon arrival, an expertly crafted multi-course menu with thoughtfully curated beverage pairings, and a Q&A with the featured chefs."We are thrilled to showcase Thai rice at Platform by JBF once again," says Ms. Ketsuree Vijaranakorn, Executive Director of the Thai Trade Center – New York. "To unite such an extraordinary group of culinary innovators for A Journey Beyond Borders is a true testament to the global appeal and remarkable versatility of Thai rice. Through their visionary techniques, we are confident this event will demonstrate that Thai rice is not simply an ingredient, but a new standard for modern American fine dining."Event DetailsWhat: Collab Dinner: Thai Rice: A Journey Beyond BordersDate: Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 6:30 pm.Location: Platform by JBF, 25 11th Ave, New York, NY (Pier 57)Tickets and Information: HERE Meet the Culinary TeamChef Noah Sandoval (Oriole, Chicago): The 2025 James Beard Award winnerfor Best Chef: Great Lakes and leader of the two-Michelin-starred Oriole, Sandoval is renowned for his inventive, boundary-pushing tasting menus.Chef Neal Harden (abcV, NYC): Culinary Director of ABC Restaurants, Harden is a pioneer of plant-forward dining, blending ethical sourcing with global techniques to create one of New York’s premier vegetable-centric destinations.Chef Pithayakorn “Fo” Panapoi (La Dong, NYC): Specializing in a vibrant Thai-Vietnamese style, Panapoi’s Mekong River-inspired cuisine earned La Dong a 2025 Michelin Bib Gourmand.Oksana Chepoy (Flore Café, VA): A Ukraine-born pastry chef known for creative precision, Chepoy has shaped some of Northern Virginia’s most distinctive and refined dessert programs.Chompon "Boong" Boonnak (Mahaniyom, Boston): A Michelin Guide award-winning mixologist, Boonnak brings a new dimension to the evening with an innovative "liquid rice" beverage program.About Thai Trade Center - New York: The Thai Trade Center, New York is an overseas office entitled under the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government. Their main responsibility is to assist Thai manufactures and exporters establishing the trade network with potential U.S. importers or business partners. The office also provides a wide range of promotional activities for Thai products and services, which aim to enhance Thai export capacity in the U.S. market. For more information about Thai Trade Centers in the USA, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ThaiTradeCenterNY Media contact:Kate Hasenfus / Milestone PREmail: kate@milestoneprnyc.com

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