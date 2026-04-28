How Companies Compete in the No-Code Development Platforms Market: Insights into Market Leadership

No-Code Development Platforms Market Report

The Business Research Company’s No-Code Development Platforms Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The no-code development platforms market is dominated by a mix of global cloud service providers, enterprise software vendors, and specialized low-code/no-code platform developers. Companies are focusing on intuitive visual development interfaces, drag-and-drop functionality, pre-built templates, seamless API integrations, and AI-assisted automation tools to strengthen market presence and enable rapid application development across business users and enterprises. Emphasis on scalability, security, cross-platform compatibility, governance controls, and integration with existing IT infrastructure remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, accelerated digital transformation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving application development ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The No-Code Development Platforms Market?

•According to our research, Microsoft Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s power platform division, which is directly involved in the no-code development platforms market, provides a broad portfolio of tools including Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power Pages that support rapid application development, workflow automation, seamless integration with enterprise systems, and enhanced productivity across business users and organizations.

Who Are The Major Players In The No-Code Development Platforms Market?

Major companies operating in the no-code development platforms market are Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc. (Lightning Platform), OutSystems, Airtable, Zapier Inc., SAP SE (Appgyver), Quickbase Inc., Webflow Inc., Creatio, Bubble Group Inc., Kissflow Inc., Unqork Inc., Kintone Corporation, Caspio Inc., Betty Blocks, Thunkable Inc., AppSheet, Kianda Technologies, Glide Apps Inc., Adalo, Bravo Studio, Clappia, Appy Pie, Knack, Landbot.

How Concentrated Is The No-Code Development Platforms Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 3% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects relatively low entry barriers, driven by increasing demand for rapid application development, growing adoption of digital transformation initiatives, minimal coding requirements, and the availability of cloud-based deployment models enabling new entrants to scale quickly. Leading players such as Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc. (Lightning Platform), OutSystems, Airtable, Zapier Inc., SAP SE (Appgyver), Quickbase Inc., Webflow Inc., Creatio, and Bubble Group Inc. hold notable market shares through comprehensive platform capabilities, strong enterprise and SMB customer bases, extensive integration ecosystems, and continuous innovation in AI-assisted development, workflow automation, and user-friendly interfaces. As demand for business process automation, citizen development, cross-platform application deployment, and faster time-to-market increases, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and platform scalability enhancements are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oMicrosoft Corporation (1%)

oSalesforce.com Inc. (Lightning Platform) (1%)

oOutSystems (0.4%)

oAirtable (0.3%)

oZapier Inc. (0.3%)

oSAP SE (Appgyver) (0.3%)

oQuickbase Inc. (0.2%)

oWebflow Inc. (0.1%)

oCreatio (0.1%)

oBubble Group Inc. (0.1%)

Request A Free Sample Of The No-Code Development Platforms Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15619&type=smp&utm_source=OpenPR&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The No-Code Development Platforms Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the no-code development platforms market include Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Snowflake Inc., Databricks Inc., Twilio Inc., Stripe Inc., Cloudflare Inc., MongoDB Inc., Elastic N.V., and DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.

Who Are The Leading Wholesalers Or Distributors In The No-Code Development Platforms Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the no-code development platforms market include Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Arrow Electronics Inc., Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, SoftwareONE Holding AG, Insight Enterprises Inc., SHI International Corp., CDW Corporation, Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The No-Code Development Platforms Market?

•Major end users in the no-code development platforms market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc., Pfizer Inc., DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, AT&T Inc., and The Home Depot Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•AI-driven app builders with visual canvas interfaces are transforming the no-code development platforms market by simplifying application development, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling non-technical users to build fully functional applications through intuitive design environments.

•Example: In March 2026, Adalo Inc. launched Ada, an AI-powered app builder that converts plain-language descriptions into complete multi-screen native iOS and Android applications.

•Its integration of natural language processing, automated code generation, and visual canvas-based design tools enables users to generate databases, design interfaces, and deploy applications seamlessly, enhancing development efficiency, reducing dependency on traditional coding, and supporting rapid innovation across enterprises.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Empowering Citizen Developers Through Agent-Based Operating Systems And No-Code AI Platforms

•AI-Powered No-Code Platforms Enabling Natural Language-Based App Development And Automation

•AI-Driven No-Code Platforms Enhancing Workflow Automation And Operational Efficiency

•Integrated Learning Hubs Supporting Non-Technical Users In Independent Application Development

Access The Detailed No-Code Development Platforms Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/no-code-development-platforms-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.