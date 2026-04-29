Altitude Water Expands in South Florida, Creating Jobs and Growth; CEO Ranks Top 5 for Impact Entrepreneur of the Year

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its recognition as Sustainable Water Company of the Year by Prestige Awards, Lauderdale Lakes’ Altitude Water is rapidly strengthening its position in the Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) industry. The company’s primary headquarters is set for significant expansion in the coming months, supported by the leasing of a larger facility designed to accommodate upcoming initiatives, projects, and community commitments.“This is an amazing time for our company- with growth comes the opportunity to welcome more people into the Altitude family,” stated CEO and Founder Jeff Szur. “Our distributor and Architectural team members at M2 Holistic Studio are designing the production lines and the layouts in the new space to increase efficiency.”“Additionally, we have key plans in motion to bring to life a true rarity in the industry- a net zero carbon sustainable and resilient state-of-the-art water bottling facility derived only from sustainable materials, removing the dangerous microplastics rife in leading brands. This plant will open a plethora of job opportunities, amplifying our belief in keeping work here in America rather than overseas.”In the last several years, Altitude Water has made incredible strides, launching a one-of-a-kind Disaster Relief Trailer for use during hurricane season (which is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service to in-need communities) as well as has supplied clean water to communities in Cameroon, Maui, Colombia, and Ecuador. In 2025, the company also announced an innovative partnership with RM Design Pro, M2 Holistic Studio, and PHI Cubed to develop a first-of-its-kind hybrid explorer yacht (SXR 75 XLC) that will become the first U.S.-built vessel to generate its own drinking water directly from air using fully integrated AWGs, with M2 Holistic Studio being involved in Altitude’s new factory expansion.Additionally, Jeff Szur is in the Top 5 in his category of the 2026 ‘ Entrepreneur of Impact ’ competition hosted by Entrepreneur Magazine, with the water tech innovator vowing to share the $25,000 prize money with nonprofit partners in the event of victory. The first $5,000 will be gifted to the school in Colombia’s Tierra Bomba, a community that previously received three AWG units in the past for local families and children. The plan? To equip the current units with solar power to enhance water production and security.“At Altitude Water, we believe water is a basic human right- no one deserves to suffer from lack of access, and safe drinking water shouldn’t be seen as a luxury when we have the power to give it to those in need,” added Szur. “We may not have won the competition yet, but with enough support, we have a plan ready that will maximize the $25k for everyone we’ve built a relationship with. We hope for the chance to bring it to life as we continue our expansion. We are meeting with church and non-profit partners to maximize the $25,000 donation we will make for projects- if we win, stay tuned for announcements of who will benefit from the $25,000 donation as well as other exciting news and partnerships in the pipeline.”To learn more information about Altitude Water, visit: https://altitudewaterusa.com// To vote for Jeff Szur as Entrepreneur of Impact, visit https://entrepreneurofimpact.org/2026/jeff-szur . Voting for Group Finalists ends Thursday April 30th.About Altitude WaterAltitude Water is an award-winning leading manufacturer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere, as well as ozone purification systems for purifying ground and rainwater. Since 2008, Founder and CEO Jeff Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market. For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has developed the Disaster Relief Trailer for use during hurricane season which is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service to in-need communities.Altitude Water has partnered with non-profits Aquavera, Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, and L’Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, Compassion International, World Vision, Grassroots Aid Partnership, Noah’s Arc, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill, as well as, for-profit companies IFSC, African Solar Generation, and numerous suppliers.

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