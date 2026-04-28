Pet policy, new vessel among topics for upcoming state ferries’ online community meetings

SEATTLE – FIFA and Fido will each be featured at the next round of Washington State Ferries’ community meetings.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup and an updated pet policy are two of the topics at a pair of online community meetings hosted by WSF at noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Each meeting will also include information on WSF’s updated Service Contingency Plan (PDF 1.7MB), a progress update on the designs of the new hybrid-electric ferries and more. The majority of the meeting time will be reserved for questions from the public.

WSF online community meetings

When: Noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26

Where: Online via Zoom

Details: Prior registration is required for these virtual meetings. Each meeting will cover the same material and is designed to give participants the option of attending the meeting that best fits their schedule. Participants will be able to ask questions and anyone can also provide comments ahead of time via email. After the meetings, video recordings will be available online on WSF’s community participation page.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the state’s drive-in WiFi hotspot location finder.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For the latest service updates, sign up for rider alerts and track each ferry using the real-time map online.