QX Global Group Partners with TrustID to Automate Digital Identity Verification for UK Recruitment Firms

QX Reco360 Partners with TrustID

Strengthens compliance and operational efficiency by embedding secure, automated processes into recruitment workflows, enabling faster onboarding at scale.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QX Global Group announced a strategic partnership between its recruitment management platform ReCo360 and TrustID, a certified digital identity verification provider. The partnership enables UK recruitment firms to automate digital identity checks directly within ReCo360, strengthening compliance while improving onboarding speed and operational efficiency.𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐔𝐊 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭Across the UK recruitment sector, digital identity verification is still often handled through manual and fragmented processes. These approaches increase administrative burden, slow onboarding, and make audit readiness dependent on individual effort rather than systemised controls.As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and fraud risks evolve, recruitment firms are under growing pressure to embed compliance directly into their operational workflows.The ReCo360 and TrustID partnership addresses this need by integrating automated digital identity verification into the recruitment lifecycle.𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐃 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐂𝐨360ReCo360 is a 360‑degree recruitment management platform designed to support staffing firms across the full recruitment lifecycle. Through this integration, TrustID’s certified digital identity verification technology is now available natively within the platform.Recruitment and compliance teams can initiate and complete digital ID checks without leaving ReCo360, removing the need for manual uploads, external systems, or disconnected audit records.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐭𝐨:• Automate digital identity verification• Centralise compliance records and audit trails• Reduce manual effort and operational friction• Improve onboarding speed and consistency• Strengthen regulatory defensibilityCompliance becomes an embedded part of daily operations rather than a standalone administrative task.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Automating digital ID checks helps recruitment firms accelerate candidate onboarding, reduce dependency on overstretched compliance teams, and lower overall compliance risk.As hiring volumes scale, systemised verification supports sustainable growth while protecting margins and improving operational confidence.𝐐𝐗 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞Gurmukh Sahni, SVP – Business Transformation Services at QX Global Group, said:“𝘙𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘹 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴. 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘐𝘋 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘦, 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘙𝘦𝘊𝘰360, 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘫𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘺.𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦.”𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐈𝐃 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞A spokesperson from TrustID added:“𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘘𝘟 𝘎𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘎𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘧𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴.𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘣𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘴. 𝘉𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘐𝘋’𝘴 𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘙𝘦𝘊𝘰360, 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘦, 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘐𝘋 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘺𝘤𝘭𝘦.𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘣𝘰𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦, 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘧𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘦.”Explore how QX can help transform your recruitment operations. Contact us today: https://qxglobalgroup.com/contact-us 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐐𝐗 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 (𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐪𝐱𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩.𝐜𝐨𝐦/)QX Global Group is a transformation-led, AI-enabled consulting, digital transformation, and business process services provider, helping organisations improve efficiency, profitability, and scalability. Headquartered in London, our diverse, global workforce comprises over 3,100 professionals operating across 8 countries, supported by 8 delivery centers in India and Colombia.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐈𝐃TrustID is a certified digital identity verification provider, enabling organisations to perform secure, compliant identity checks through advanced technology and automation.

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