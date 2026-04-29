Opella and Lovell Announce Partnership to Increase Access to OTC Healthcare Products for VA, DoD

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Partnership expands access to trusted OTC solutions for veterans, service members, and federal healthcare providers.

We are proud to partner with Opella to expand access to these essential healthcare solutions across VA and DoD systems and support improved outcomes for veterans and service members.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pensacola, FL, April 29, 2026 – LovellGovernment Services and Opella, a leading provider of over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Opella’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to support these customers through federal contracting systems.About Opella’s Product PortfolioOpella offers a broad portfolio of trusted over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products designed to support everyday health needs across multiple care settings. The portfolio spans key therapeutic categories including pain management, allergy and respiratory care, gastrointestinal health, dermatology, oral care, and sleep support.Recognized brands such as Icy Hot, Allegra, Dulcolax, Cortizone-10, ACT, Nasacort, Unisom, Zantac 360°, Xyzal, and Aspercremeprovide accessible, non-prescription solutions that help patients manage common conditions safely and effectively. These products are widely used across healthcare environments, including institutional settings, outpatient care, and retail pharmacy.By offering clinically relevant, easy-to-administer OTC options, Opella’s product portfolio supports federal healthcare providers in delivering efficient, patient-centered care while helping reduce reliance on more complex treatment pathways.As Opella’s SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this portfolio to federal healthcare providers. Opella products are pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“Opella’s portfolio of widely trusted OTC products represents an important resource for federal healthcare providers seeking accessible, effective treatment options,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “We are proud to partner with Opella to expand access to these essential healthcare solutions across VA and DoD systems and support improved outcomes for veterans and service members.”“We are excited to partner with Lovell Government Services to expand access to Opella’s OTC product portfolio across federal healthcare systems,” said Abby Dekkers, VP Sales, Drug and Value Channels. “Lovell’s expertise in navigating federal contracting pathways allows us to better serve the needs of veterans, service members, and their families with trusted, everyday healthcare solutions.”About OpellaOpella is a leading provider of over-the-counter healthcare products, offering a broad portfolio of trusted brands that support everyday health and wellness. With products spanning multiple therapeutic categories, Opella is committed to delivering accessible, effective solutions that empower patients and support healthcare providers across a wide range of care settings.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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