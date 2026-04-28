Community Schools Updates: Maine DOE Announces 2026-2027 Grantees and Request for Information from SAU Leaders

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the completion of the Community Schools Request for Application (RFA) process for the 2026-2027 school year. This funding is provided pursuant to M.R.S. Title 20-A, §15689-A, under which the Maine Education Commissioner may provide funding to school administrative units (SAUs) to support the establishment of a community school(s).

In the 2026-2027 school year, the following six schools will receive grant funding to support their work in building community schools:

Deer Isle-Stonington High School

Limestone Community School

Gerald E. Talbot Community School (Portland Public Schools)

Cape Cod Hill School (Mt. Blue Regional School District)

South Portland Middle School

South Portland High School

An estimated 5,000 schools across the United States use the community schools strategy to mobilize community resources—such as nutrition programs, counseling services, and extended learning opportunities (ELOs)—to support efforts to remove barriers to student success. Research indicates community schools can improve student outcomes while also being cost-efficient and locally designed and managed. In Maine, more schools are adopting the community schools strategy, thanks in part to the funding provided through the Maine DOE.

“By providing wraparound services for students, staff, and families, community schools focus on making sure every student is healthy, safe, engaged, supported, and challenged,” Maine DOE Director of the Office of School and Student Supports Julie Smyth said. “The Maine DOE is committed to collaborating with state and national partners to grow Maine’s understanding of and support for community schools and looks forward to working with the most recent grant recipients.”

In accordance with M.R.S. Title 20-A, §9923, the Maine DOE is presently permitted to designate up to 10 additional community schools for funding biannually. The next Community Schools RFA will be made available in the 2028-2029 school year.

In the meantime, Maine school leaders can help guide the Maine DOE in supporting the development of community schools by taking this short survey, intended to be used to establish a baseline of challenges facing Maine schools as they adopt, or consider adopting, the community schools strategy. Maine school leaders are encouraged to participate in this survey even if their SAU is not currently operating a community school.

Additional information about community schools can be found on the Maine DOE Community Schools webpage. For more information or with questions, please contact Ann Hanna, Maine DOE Community School Specialist, at ann.c.hanna@maine.gov or Julie Smyth, Director of the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports, at julie.a.smyth@maine.gov.