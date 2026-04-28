Austin-Based The Steam Team Shares New Data on Rising Water Damage Costs and Launches Rapid Response Initiative

Residential Carpet Cleaning Commercial Water Damage Services

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steam Team, a locally owned cleaning and restoration company serving Central Texas since 1983, today announced new insights into the rising cost of residential and commercial water damage—and introduced an enhanced rapid-response program designed to reduce long-term property loss.

According to industry data from the Insurance Information Institute, water damage and freezing account for nearly 30% of all homeowner insurance claims, with the average claim exceeding $11,000. Delayed mitigation is one of the leading causes of these elevated costs.

According to internal project data and industry trends, delayed mitigation remains one of the primary drivers of escalating repair costs. What begins as a minor leak can quickly evolve into structural damage requiring extensive restoration.

“Water damage is one of the most underestimated risks facing property owners today,” said David Marquardt, partner at The Steam Team. “The difference between a small repair and a major loss often comes down to response time and proper drying.”

New Rapid Response Initiative Focuses on Speed and Documentation

To address these challenges, The Steam Team has expanded its 24/7 emergency operations, offering faster deployment for property owners in need of water damage restoration, flood cleanup, and emergency water removal.

The initiative includes:

Immediate on-site assessment and moisture mapping

Advanced structural drying using commercial-grade equipment

Detailed documentation to support insurance claims

Coordination with adjusters and property managers

By accelerating the mitigation process, the company aims to reduce secondary damage such as mold growth and material deterioration.

Two Specialized Austin Divisions Supporting Residential and Commercial Needs

The Steam Team operates from two dedicated locations in Austin:

North Austin (Restoration Division): Focused on mold remediation, fire and smoke cleanup, and large-scale property restoration.

Central Austin (Cleaning Division): Provides professional carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning, and specialty surface care.

Both divisions serve homeowners, commercial properties, and facility managers across the greater Austin area, including Westlake Hills, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and South Austin.

Industry Demand Rising Across Central Texas

What Causes Water Damage Most Often?

The most common causes include plumbing failures, appliance leaks, roof damage, and storm-related flooding. In many cases, small leaks go undetected until significant damage has already occurred.

How Quickly Should Water Damage Be Addressed?

Water damage should be addressed immediately—ideally within the first 24 hours—to prevent structural deterioration and mold growth. Fast response significantly reduces total repair costs.

Central Texas has seen increased demand for water and mold damage repair services due to aging infrastructure, seasonal storms, and rapid population growth. Restoration professionals report that early intervention remains the most effective way to control costs and preserve property value.

The Steam Team emphasizes that property owners should act immediately when signs of water intrusion appear, including discoloration, odors, or unexplained moisture.

Trusted Experience Built Over Four Decades

With more than 40 years of experience, The Steam Team has completed thousands of residential and commercial projects throughout Central Texas. The company is recognized for its certified technicians, consistent service standards, and long-standing reputation in the community.

“Serving Austin since 1983 has given us a deep understanding of the unique challenges property owners face here,” Marquardt added. “Our focus has always been on delivering fast, reliable service backed by real expertise.”

Key Takeaways

Fast response is the most important factor in reducing water damage costs

Water can spread beyond visible areas within hours

Professional drying prevents long-term structural issues and mold growth

Early intervention can save property owners thousands in repairs

About The Steam Team

The Steam Team is a locally owned cleaning and restoration company based in Austin, Texas. The company provides a full range of services, including water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage cleanup, carpet cleaning, and air duct cleaning. Operating from two specialized divisions, The Steam Team serves both residential and commercial clients throughout Central Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.