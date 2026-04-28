Window World of Houston Reaches Sales of One Million Windows

Winners Marybeth and Jimmy Brooks

Company celebrates by gifting one-millionth customer a full set of free windows valued at $24K.

The same commitment that got us here - premium windows, doors, and siding, honest pricing, and a team that stands behind every installation, is what will drive the next million.” — President of Window World, Jerell Thomas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Window World of Houston , part of America’s largest exterior remodeling company, has reached the incredible milestone of one million windows sold over its 22 years serving the Houston market. To celebrate this achievement, the company is gifting the one-millionth customer a complete set of windows valued at $24,000.Additionally, in a powerful full-circle milestone, Eric Keeler, the Sales Representative who sold the very first Window World window in Houston in 2004, also sold the one-millionth window in 2026. From the first window to the one-millionth, Keeler’s journey reflects both the company’s longevity and the lasting commitment of its Sales Team. “It is very rare today to find a company to not only grow with for more than two decades, but also a company that makes you feel empowered, supported, and celebrated for your work,” said Keeler. “It is a true testament to Window World and to the culture they have built with their employees, customers, and with anyone we work with as a whole.”Window World has been proudly recognized with accolades from J.D. Power and the Good Housekeeping Seal, along with thousands of 5-star customer reviews. Backed by this legacy of excellence, Window World of Houston remains family-owned and operated, with a strong focus on delivering high-quality products, expert craftsmanship, and energy-efficient solutions to the communities it serves.It is that unwavering commitment to outstanding detail and to the value that has built the Window World brand as they have successfully scaled. To match that high standard, the company has also been using the same manufacturer since the day they entered the Houston market, due to their same dependable, superior quality. Window World windows are all American-made and built with high-quality materials designed to last. Every window is custom-fit for your home and installed by experienced professionals, so homeowners can feel confident that they are making a long-term investment—not a temporary fix.President of Window World, Jerell Thomas said, “Our one-millionth window in Houston is a milestone worth celebrating, but it's really just a checkpoint. The same commitment that got us here - premium windows, doors, and siding, honest pricing, and a team that stands behind every installation, is what will drive the next million. We're proud of what this team has built in Houston, and we're just getting started.”The Team at Window World of Houston made the one-millionth customer’s home installation a success this April, and the family was deeply thankful for the care the Window World Team shared. “We were continually facing high electricity bills and had many people, including our son who also replaced his windows with Window World, tell us that replacing their windows made a big difference in their energy bills. For that primary reason, we wanted to do it,” said customer, Jimmy Brooks.“My first reaction to learning that we were selected as the one-millionth window winner was pure shock. In fact, I still couldn’t believe that we were the winners even when they pulled up on installation day,” Brooks further added. “They work with a lot of customers, and they install a lot of windows, but they will never find a family more grateful than we are to Window World for this opportunity.”About Window World of Houston:Since 2004, Window World of Houston has served as a local leader in replacement windows, doors and vinyl siding. They proudly feature a comprehensive suite of products for a true exterior transformation, and offer the highest level of personalized service for the needs of each customer.Window World of Houston has received tremendous recognition including: the Guildquality’s Guildmaster Award to celebrate 20 years of excellence, the Good Housekeeping Seal, an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, and has been named an ENERGY STAR partner, by utilizing energy-efficient products and practices to help measure performance, set goals, track savings and reward improvements.Window World of Houston is part of the Window World brand built on a foundation of excellence with 30 years of industry experience. The company firmly remains dedicated to equipping store owners with the best tools for success, creating opportunities for hard-working families nationwide, and positively impacting communities, all while leading the charge in reshaping the home improvement industry.

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