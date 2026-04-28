Lessons from Ian, Helene & Milton: HANDYS.NOW Sarasota Handyman Services Shows Small Fixes That Saved Homes

Handys.Now Sarasota Handyman Services - Hurricane Prep Handys.Now - Sarasota Hurricane Repairs Handys.Now - Sarasota Flood Damage And Repairs

Real local stories from five major storms reveal the simple seals, braces, and prep that prevented flooding and major damage in Sarasota and Bradenton.

Small fixes, done right and done early, made the difference between a wet floor and a total rebuild for many local families after Ian, Helene, and Milton.” — Handys.Now - Sarasota Handyman Services

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season almost underway, HANDYS.NOW, a trusted local Sarasota handyman service serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Siesta Key, Osprey, Bee Ridge and surrounding Southwest Florida communities, is releasing a comprehensive storm preparedness guide based on real lessons learned from five major storms: Irma (2017), Ian (2022), Debby (2024), Helene (2024), and Milton (2024). Sarasota Hurricane Repair - Handys.NowThese back-to-back hurricanes delivered billions in damage across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Hurricane Ian alone caused roughly $1.25 billion in insured losses in Sarasota County. Helene and Milton combined pushed structural damage estimates near or above $1 billion more in the region. Many homes suffered repeated storm surge flooding on barrier islands like Siesta Key, Longboat Key, and Anna Maria Island, while inland areas like Bee Ridge faced catastrophic rainfall flooding from Debby.The common thread? Many of the most expensive and frustrating damages — denied insurance claims, soaked interiors, mold outbreaks, and months-long displacements — stemmed from preventable vulnerabilities that small, targeted handyman repairs could have stopped.“After watching the same failure points appear storm after storm, we decided to document what actually worked in local homes,” said the HANDYS.NOW team. “The message is clear: one focused day of professional prep on sliders, garage doors, soffits, gutters, seals, and thresholds often separated minor inconvenience from total loss.”10 Real Sarasota-Area Storm Stories: What Worked vs. What FailedHANDYS.NOW’s new guide (available at https://handys.now/get-ready-for-storm-season-with-handys-now/ ) shares 10 documented local examples drawn from customer experiences and community recovery patterns after these storms:Sliding Glass Doors & Track Sealing — Multiple Siesta Key and Longboat Key properties saw heavy water intrusion during Debby’s torrential rains and Helene’s surge. Homes that received professional door track cleaning, new weatherstripping, and threshold adjustments stayed dramatically drier.Garage Door Reinforcement — Several Bradenton and Osprey homes with braced garage doors before Ian and Milton held strong against wind loads, while unbraced doors buckled, allowing rain and debris to flood living spaces.Soffit & Fascia Repairs — Attic flooding was widespread after Helene and Milton. Properties with recently repaired or sealed soffits avoided costly ceiling collapses and insulation replacement that plagued neighbors.Gutter Cleaning & Redirection — Overwhelmed gutters during Ian and Debby caused foundation erosion and interior water damage. Extended downspouts and cleared systems directed water away effectively, protecting slabs and landscaping.Window & Exterior Caulking — Older windows with degraded seals failed under Milton’s winds and rain. Fresh caulking and minor frame adjustments prevented leaks that led to thousands in drywall and flooring repairs elsewhere.Roof-Edge & Flashing Checks — Minor lifts or gaps at roof edges allowed wind-driven rain to enter during multiple events. Quick handyman fixes here saved many homeowners from major roof claims.Threshold & Door Sweep Upgrades — Low-lying entry doors in coastal zones flooded repeatedly. Raised thresholds and heavy-duty sweeps made a measurable difference in preventing slab-level water entry.Fence & Gate Securing — Loose fencing became projectiles or failed entirely, causing secondary damage. Proper anchoring and minor repairs kept barriers intact through Ian and Milton winds.Pressure Washing & Surface Prep — Accumulated debris and mildew on exterior surfaces worsened water intrusion. Clean, prepped surfaces allowed seals and coatings to perform better.Full Storm Readiness Inspections — Homeowners who booked comprehensive visual checks before the 2024 season caught multiple issues at once, dramatically reducing overall damage compared to reactive post-storm repairs.These stories illustrate a consistent pattern: water intrusion through small openings caused far more long-term headaches than outright structural failure in many cases.Why These Small Fixes Matter in Southwest FloridaFlorida’s subtropical climate, high humidity, and frequent intense storms create unique challenges. Salt air accelerates corrosion on seals and hardware. Repeated surge events on the Gulf coast compound damage. Insurance carriers have grown stricter, often denying claims for “lack of maintenance” or preventable water intrusion.By addressing these vulnerabilities early, homeowners can:Reduce flood and wind-driven rain damageStrengthen insurance claim positions with documented professional workMinimize post-storm contractor wait times and price gougingProtect property values in a competitive Sarasota-Bradenton real estate marketProvide peace of mind for year-round residents, snowbirds, and especially Airbnb/VRBO hosts who need fast turnovers after stormsHANDYS.NOW Sarasota Storm Preparation Services HANDYS.NOW offers practical, same-week services tailored to these exact pain points:Sliding door and window weatherproofing and sealingGarage door bracing, reinforcement, and repairGutter cleaning, repair, extension, and redirectionSoffit, fascia, and roof-edge maintenanceExterior caulking, threshold adjustments, and door sweepsFence and gate securingComprehensive storm readiness inspections with written recommendationsPost-storm emergency board-up support and rapid repairsAll work is performed by licensed, insured technicians with transparent flat-rate or detailed quotes, clean job sites, and online payment options. The company specializes in helping busy homeowners, rental property managers, and vacation rental hosts maintain properties efficiently.“Don’t wait until the National Hurricane Center issues a watch,” the HANDYS.NOW team emphasizes. “The time to act is now — while availability is high and prices are normal. A few hundred dollars in proactive handyman work can easily save tens of thousands later.”Local Commitment and Next StepsAs a locally focused company, HANDYS.NOW has supported the Southwest Florida community through multiple recovery cycles. Their technicians understand regional building styles — from elevated coastal homes to inland concrete-block constructions — and the specific materials that perform best in Florida’s environment.Homeowners and property managers in Sarasota, Bradenton, Siesta Key, Osprey, Bee Ridge, Venice, Nokomis, and Englewood are encouraged to take action immediately.About HANDYS.NOWHANDYS.NOW is dedicated to reliable, high-quality repairs and maintenance throughout Southwest Florida. Known for professional workmanship, clear communication, and fast response times, the company helps homeowners and property managers tackle everything from routine maintenance to storm preparation and post-storm recovery.Their mission is simple: “Everybody needs a handy” — especially before hurricane season.

Sarasota Storm Prep - Handys.Now - Sarasota Handyman Services

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