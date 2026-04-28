COMMISSIONER LUKE FARLEY AND THE N.C. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR COMMEMORATE ﻿WORKERS' MEMORIAL DAY

Today, North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley and the N.C. Department of Labor join workers, employers, safety professionals, and families across the state and nation in observing Workers' Memorial Day, remembering those who have lost their lives on the job — including the 67 lives lost in North Carolina this past year.

Workers' Memorial Day is a time to reflect and remember the workers who have lost their lives in the course of their work, and to reaffirm the shared responsibility of ensuring safe and healthy working conditions for every North Carolina worker.

“67 lives is not just a statistic," said Commissioner Luke Farley, "Behind that number are real people we've lost. Husbands, fathers, wives, mothers, children, and best friends who aren't coming back. We know that work can be hard, work can be busy, but work should never be deadly."

The N.C. Department of Labor continues its mission to promote safe, healthy, and fair workplaces through enforcement of workplace safety and health standards, compliance assistance, training, and outreach across all industries.

"Today, on Workers Memorial Day, we rededicate ourselves at the North Carolina Department of Labor to making sure that every working man and woman goes home safe to their family at the end of the work day," said Farley.

In recognition of Workers' Memorial Day, the N.C. Department of Labor encourages employers to review safety procedures, reinforce training, and engage workers in open conversations about hazard prevention. Workers are also encouraged to speak up about unsafe conditions and take advantage of available safety resources and training opportunities.

Events and remembrances will take place across the country today on April 28, including moments of silence, memorial observances, and workplace safety education initiatives.

For more information about workplace safety resources and programs, visit: https://www.labor.nc.gov.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

###