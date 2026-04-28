CONSUMER ALERT: During Financial Literacy Month, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Encourages Consumers to Protect their Credit

In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is encouraging consumers to take preventive measures to avoid identity theft by protecting their credit through a credit freeze. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), there were over 1.35 million reports of identity theft by New Yorkers in 2025. Many of these complaints involved thieves taking out loans, opening credit cards or creating other financial accounts in a victim’s name. Applying a free credit freeze prevents potential lenders from accessing your credit report, which makes it much harder for thieves to use your information in these ways.

“Financial Literacy Month is an important reminder that protecting your personal information is just as critical as managing your finances,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “A credit freeze is a simple, free and effective tool that can help prevent identity thieves from opening accounts or taking out loans in your name. By taking proactive steps now, New Yorkers can better safeguard their financial future and protect themselves from costly scams and fraud.”

WHY PROTECT YOUR CREDIT?

Proactively taking steps to protect your credit saves money, prevents long-term credit damage, and ensures you have access to credit when you need it.

Consumers don’t have to wait until identity theft strikes to guard their credit. Requesting a credit freeze is a free, secure and proactive way to make it harder for scammers to take out loans or open accounts in your name.

WHAT IS A CREDIT FREEZE?

Protecting your credit through a credit freeze is an effective, FREE strategy for identity theft prevention — and it does not impact your credit score. Here are some fast facts you should know:

A credit freeze (also called a “security freeze”) prevents outsiders from accessing your credit report until you lift or “thaw” the freeze. Once you lift or "thaw" the freeze, lenders will be able to access your credit report until you refreeze it.

Credit bureaus offer the convenience of temporarily lifting or thawing the freeze for a chosen period of time. For example, if you request a thaw for a certain number of days, your credit will refreeze automatically at the end of that period. This alleviates the risk of forgetting to refreeze your credit.

You can request a credit freeze for free. Credit bureaus may offer other identity protection or “credit lock” services for additional costs.

You will have to contact all three credit bureaus individually to set up freezes for each of your credit reports.

Remember to check your credit reports regularly. Incorrect information on your credit reports is a warning sign of identity theft. You can check your own credit reports for free every week at annualcreditreport.com/

HOW TO FREEZE YOUR CREDIT:

Online:

Credit bureaus recommend placing credit freezes online for fastest service, usually taking just a few minutes. You will need to log in or create an online account:

Phone:

Mail:

Each credit bureau has different instructions for mailing written credit freeze requests. For all the bureaus, you will need to send a letter or form that includes your full name, address, and Social Security Number along with supporting documents.

Experian Security Freeze

O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

O. Box 160

Woodlyn, PA 19094

O. Box 105788

Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Time to Remove a Freeze? You can access the same websites for instructions on how to remove or schedule a temporary “thaw” of an existing freeze for your credit report.

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

Follow the New York Department of State on Facebook, X and Instagram and check in every Tuesday for more practical tips that educate and empower New York consumers on a variety of topics. Sign up to receive consumer alerts directly to your email or phone here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm, excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.