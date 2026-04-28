LABOR COMMISSIONER FARLEY ISSUES STATEMENT IN SUPPORT OF PROPOSED FEDERAL RULE TO PROTECT WAGES OF AMERICAN WORKERS

Today, Labor Commissioner Luke Farley announced his submission of a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor regarding a proposed federal rule to modernize the methodology for determining prevailing wage levels in the permanent labor certification, H-1B, H-1B1, and E-3 visa programs.

In his letter, Commissioner Farley emphasized his constitutional responsibility to represent and protect the interests of more than five million workers across North Carolina and raised concerns about the impact of current prevailing wage policies on North Carolina and American workers.

“I write as the elected Commissioner of Labor for the State of North Carolina. One of only four elected commissioners of labor in the country, I have a constitutional responsibility to look after North Carolina’s more than five million workers. Right now, our workers are being hurt by foreign visa programs that depress wages,” Commissioner Farley wrote.

Commissioner Farley pointed to what he described as longstanding issues within the current system, including loopholes that allow some employers to fill jobs at wage levels below market rates — contributing to downward pressure on wages and fewer opportunities for North Carolina and American workers.

The proposed rule aims to ensure wages more accurately reflect market conditions across visa programs.

“In North Carolina, we believe in the dignity of work, fair competition, and putting our people first. We welcome reform that moves these programs back toward their proper purpose and away from abuse. I support the proposed rule,” Farley wrote.

Commissioner Farley remains committed to ensuring that labor programs operate as intended — supporting economic growth while safeguarding opportunities for North Carolina workers.

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