Dr. Boris Maslov Joins Zeta Energy as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Boris Maslov

Zeta Energy appoints veteran tech leader Dr. Boris Maslov as CEO to drive growth and commercialization for its next-generation lithium-sulfur batteries.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeta Energy , a Houston-based company that has developed a world-leading lithium-sulfur battery, announced today that Dr. Boris Maslov has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.Dr. Maslov brings more than 30 years of experience leading technology companies across the energy, semiconductor, and artificial intelligence sectors. Dr. Maslov earned his PhD in electrical engineering from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in 1988. He then began his career in energy technology and power generation, leading companies like Ecron, EnergyOne Management, Flex Power Generation, and Ener-Core. He then turned his focus to technologies based on artificial intelligence, serving as CEO of iGlass Technology and then POLYN Technology. He has served in the roles of CEO, COO, and CTO of both public and private companies, with deep expertise in IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and global operations. He also has a proven track record of leading R&D, intellectual property strategy, and the commercialization of advanced technologies through to successful exits.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Boris Maslov to Zeta Energy as Chief Executive Officer,” said Charles Maslin , Founder and Chairman of the Board of Zeta Energy. “His extensive experience building and scaling technology companies is a perfect fit for this growth period at Zeta, and we are excited that he will lead the next chapter of Zeta’s development.”Maslin added, “Former CEO Tom Pilette has stepped down to take on new challenges, and we are grateful for his many contributions at Zeta and wish him the best.”As Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Maslov will lead Zeta Energy through its next phase of growth as the company advances its technology, expands commercial partnerships, and scales operations.About Zeta EnergyZeta Energy is a US-based privately held company focused on developing and commercializing high-performance, safe, rechargeable batteries that are lower cost and sustainably manufactured. Zeta Energy’s batteries eliminate the use of critical materials such as graphite, cobalt, manganese and nickel. The combination of supply chain and energy density advantages positions has drawn intense interest in Zeta Energy’s batteries for aerial and defense applications. Zeta has an extensive patent portfolio, with over sixty patents and applications. Zeta has won prestigious awards for its proprietary carbon nanotube anode and sulfur cathode technology, including awards from ARPA-E, National Energy Technology Laboratory, and the World Materials Forum. The Company may from time to time disclose public material events via its website at http://www.ZetaEnergy.com

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