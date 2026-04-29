Barriers Lands in Miami for the F1 Grand Prix With Carmen Montero Mundt and George Russell

Carmen Montero Mundt, founder of Barriers

Coinciding with the Miami Grand Prix, Barriers’ founder, Carmen Montero Mundt, will be in Miami to present the project.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when the beauty industry seems to be moving toward immediacy, overstimulation, and constant correction, Barriers emerges as a response that invites us to return skincare to a more serene, biological, and coherent place—one that aligns with how the body truly functions. Founded by Óscar Valls Bartolomé and Carmen Montero Mundt, the brand is built on a clear conviction: the skin should not be treated as something to fight against, but as a living system that requires balance, consistency, and formulas that work in harmony with its own biology.

Its philosophy can be summed up in a simple yet profound idea: cultivating the skin instead of correcting it. In contrast to an industry focused on erasing, concealing, or aggressively intervening, Barriers proposes supporting the skin’s natural processes and strengthening what allows it to remain healthy, resilient, and radiant over time. “We created Barriers because we felt that skincare had become filled with noise, excess, and quick solutions. We wanted to return to a more honest idea of care: respecting the skin’s biology and understanding that its balance also depends on how we live, how we rest, how we eat, and how we manage stress. For us, beauty is not corrected—it is cultivated,” reflect Valls and Montero, founders of Barriers.

From this perspective, Barriers understands that the skin cannot be separated from the rest of the body or from lifestyle. Sleep, nutrition, gut health, stress regulation, mental wellbeing, and consistency in daily habits are all part of the same conversation. In this context, beauty is not framed as an immediate result, but as the visible outcome of a more balanced body and a better-supported skin.

One of the brand’s most distinctive features lies in its origins. Before becoming a skincare label, the project was already linked to the cultivation of functional ingredients in a vertical farm located in central Barcelona. This direct knowledge of ingredients—their traceability, purity, behavior, and functional value—now forms the foundation of a different approach to formulation: more precise, more conscious, and more closely aligned with the skin’s real biology.

Cultivation in a controlled environment makes it possible to optimize factors such as light, humidity, and nutrients, resulting in greater consistency and quality of raw materials. For Barriers, formulation is not just about selecting ingredients, but about understanding them from the source and integrating them into formulas designed to strengthen the skin barrier, respect the microbiome, and support long-term balance.

Its first launch brings this philosophy to life through a routine composed of three essential products: a gentle cleanser, a serum, and a day cream. Three steps guided by a clear logic: cleanse without disruption, rebalance, and protect. Far from product overload and endless routines, the brand embraces a simpler, more intuitive, and coherent system designed to encourage consistency and help the skin gradually regain its natural balance. An approach that connects with a new culture of care: doing less, but doing it better.

The formulas have been developed with special attention to two fundamental pillars of skin health: the skin barrier and the microbiome. The launch includes a gentle cleanser designed to cleanse while respecting the skin’s balance, a postbiotic serum aimed at restoring equilibrium, and a revitalizing cream formulated to hydrate, protect, and enhance skin radiance.

With this debut, Barriers positions itself at the intersection of cosmetics, biology, and everyday wellbeing. Beyond the products, the brand advocates for a way of relating to the skin that is less reactive, less aggressive, and more aligned with the natural timing of biological processes. A way of understanding skincare not as immediate correction, but as a daily practice of care, balance, and longevity. Targeted at an increasingly informed and demanding consumer, Barriers proposes a relationship based on trust, education, and coherence. Its approach does not seek to fuel aesthetic anxiety or add more noise to daily routines, but to build a more conscious, honest, and lasting vision of beauty—one in which the skin reflects not only what we apply to it, but also how we choose to live.

The brand’s pre-launch is now available through its website (https://barrierslab.com/), marking the beginning of a project that aims to expand the conversation around personal care: one in which innovation is not about adding more, but about understanding better.

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