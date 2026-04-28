Q2i Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®

Steven Jenkins, CEO & Founder Q2i

Q2i recognized for Achievement in Technology Innovation; CEO Steve Jenkins honored with Silver Stevie® Award in Entrepreneur Awards Health Products & Services.

Innovation only matters if it improves outcomes at scale.” — Steven Jenkins

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q2i, a digital health company translating research into evidence-based, scalable platforms that improve engagement, adherence, and outcomes across behavioral health and chronic disease, today announced it has been recognized with two honors in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

Q2i received the Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in Technology Innovation for its nomination, Q2i: Translating Research into Evidence-Based, Scalable Digital Health Platforms with Real-World Impact. In addition, Steven Jenkins, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Q2i, received the Silver Stevie® Award in the Entrepreneur Awards – Health Products & Services category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9.

The Gold Stevie Award recognizes Q2i’s leadership in building evidence-based digital health platforms designed to improve engagement, adherence, and outcomes at scale. The company’s solutions are deployed across multiple statewide and public-sector programs and are designed to translate rigorously studied behavioral science into practical, secure, and scalable systems for real-world use.

Judges praised Q2i for translating rigorous research into commercially viable digital health platforms with measurable real-world impact.

Q2i’s portfolio includes digital platforms supporting behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, chronic disease prevention, and community supervision. The company’s solutions have been developed and validated through NIH-funded research and are designed for deployment in regulated healthcare and public-sector environments where security, fidelity, and measurable outcomes are essential.

“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the core principle on which Q2i was built — translating strong science into practical systems that work in the real world,” said Steven Jenkins, Founder and CEO of Q2i. “There is no shortage of innovation in digital health, but innovation only matters if it improves outcomes at scale. This award recognizes the work our team has done to build evidence-based platforms that deliver measurable value for providers, payers, public agencies, and the populations they serve.”

Jenkins’ Silver Stevie Award recognizes his leadership in building Q2i into a high-growth digital health company focused on commercializing evidence-based technology for healthcare and public-sector markets. Under his leadership, Q2i has expanded from research-backed product development to large-scale deployments supporting state agencies, healthcare organizations, and public-sector partners. Together, the awards recognize both the strength of the company and the leadership behind it.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York.”

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