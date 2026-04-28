PREP® Kitchens Brings Culinary Business Accelerator to Houston with New Commercial Kitchen Facility

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new PREP® Kitchens Houston facility is a major asset for Texas’s expanding food entrepreneur community. Located at 11330 Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas, the ~43,000-square-foot facility includes 27 private kitchens plus 22 dedicated and hourly shared kitchen stations, with spaces ranging from 350 to 2,400 square feet. The facility offers 24/7 access, flexible membership options, and operational and business development support designed to help culinary businesses launch and grow. The Houston expansion marks an important milestone for PREP, which has spent the last 13 years across the Sunbelt providing state-of-the-art, professionally supported kitchen environments for local and regional food businesses.PREPTrusted by Leading Brands & Local CreatorsPREPis not only a resource for local entrepreneurs, it is a strategic innovation hub for nationally recognized food and hospitality brands.● IHGHotels & Resorts—a global hospitality leader—is actively developing food concepts at PREP for its portfolio of 4,000+ U.S. properties, leveraging the facility’s flexibility to rapidly test, iterate, and scale menu offerings.● Bento Sushi, one of North America's largest sushi producers, uses PREP’s kitchen infrastructure to support regional production of sushi products distributed to Costco and leading grocery retailers across the country.● Che René Macarons, a high-end boutique bakery, crafts exquisite French-style macarons, exemplifying the fusion of culinary artistry and small-batch excellence that defines our member community.● Cook Unity- is a premier national chef-to-customer meal delivery service that offers fresh, fully prepared, restaurant-quality meals delivered weekly.By the Numbers: PREP’s Proven ImpactPREPhas built a national community rooted in flexibility, inclusion, and success:● 450+ active members● 1000+ businesses accelerated● 1,200+ qualified leads generated● 60%+ of members are minority-owned● 80% report measurable growth in their first year● 5 major U.S. cities served: Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Scottsdale/Phoenix and now HoustonWith a shared belief that food drives culture and community, PREPprovides a collaborative, fully licensed environment where food entrepreneurs can thrive—whether they’re developing a single product or scaling across state.Key Growth Metrics That Matter to Producers & InvestorsPREPKitchens is uniquely positioned as both a facilities solution and a business platform, helping food businesses minimize overhead while maximizing output:● Over 280,000 square feet of dedicated kitchen space under management across the U.S.● Members generate an average of $230,000+ in annual revenue within their first 24 months at PREP● 95%+ equipment uptime with on-site maintenance and rotating infrastructure investments● Facilities support multi-shift operations, enabling 24/7 production across multiple teams● Scalable for single-unit startups to 10+ location operators and multi-region franchisees● Integrated with national distributors and ERP platforms for supply chain optimization● Pre-qualified for numerous state and local business incentives (including food manufacturing grants, small business funding, and minority-owned certifications)PREPserves as a culinary business accelerator and built-in procurement manager on demand. Members of PREPgain access to a wide array of business support services. PREPhas negotiated procurement relationships for over 20,000 ingredients, kitchen supplies and equipment. The company has built strategic partnerships with leading vendors including US Foods, Chef’s Warehouse, Hardies, Cintas, and many others, unlocking pricing and service advantages typically reserved for national chains. Additionally, there are exclusive, member-only deals on packaging and labeling, staffing services, sanitation chemicals, merchant processing, payment processing, insurance and even healthcare solutions. While the food industry as a whole is experiencing a 5 percent cost increase, PREP members are benefiting from negotiated pricing and are paying 2% less than this time last year. PREPMembers also benefit from marketing services, event hosting opportunities, and a vibrant peer-to-peer entrepreneurial network.PREPHouston offers flexible and convenient membership options for food entrepreneurs. Members can choose from hourly or dedicated shared kitchen stations or private kitchens. The wide range of kitchen facilities are equipped with support amenities like cold and dry storage, high-speed internet, ample loading zones, co-working / meeting / event space and controlled access. All facilities are intentionally built to serve the evolving needs of serious culinary professionals, from startup food brands to established production teams.The kitchen spaces are impressive and maintained by full-time staff. All areas are approved by the Houston Health Department and feature ongoing sanitation, pest control, fire suppression servicing and refrigeration maintenance."We’re thrilled to introduce PREP to a community whose culinary talent and business ambition are second to none. Whether someone is building from the ground up or taking an existing operation to the next level, our kitchens and value-added services are designed to help make that growth possible." Katy MabeeFor more information, please go to https://prepkitchens.com/houston/ About PREPPREPhelps entrepreneurs focus on building their brands. They can use our state of the art shared-use commercial kitchen without the burden of facilities management. With Houston's thriving hospitality sector, PREPKitchens provides timely infrastructure for both established and emerging businesses to expand regionally. Our unique business development platform supports entrepreneurs at every stage, from starting up to scaling production.

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