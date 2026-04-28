European Parliament Vote on EU Long-Term Budget: Oxfam Reaction

Today, the European Parliament adopted its position on the next EU long-term budget, the Multiannual Financial Framework. Its position called for an increased overall MFF budget, including for its external action, and supported proposals for EU own resources.

In response, Hanna Saarinen, Oxfam EU Development Finance Policy Lead, said:

“Today’s vote sent a clear signal to EU governments: Europe needs a bigger budget and new funding streams to back it up.

“There are workable options to do this. Taxes on high-emitting sectors, such as aviation and fossil fuels, as well as on extreme wealth, can raise revenue along with boosting Europe’s ambitions at home and abroad. The challenge now is for EU governments to agree on how to fund it and resist the urge to squeeze aid or climate budgets.

“Cutting Europe’s external budget will not make crises disappear, it will just make Europe less relevant: neither a player nor a payer.”