Detroit Author Rahijaa D. Freeman to Host Exclusive Healing Experience for Women on May 30th

Author Rahijaa D. Freeman Brings 203-Card Affirmation Deck to Life with Exclusive Preview Celebration

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit author and cultural entrepreneur Rahijaa D. Freeman will open the doors to an evening that cannot be replicated.The Sanctuary Preview Celebration is an intimate, healing experience bespoke around Freeman’s newest work, The Sanctuary Affirmation Deck: A Blueprint for Peace, Protection & Unshakeable Joy — 203 cards written in the darkest hours and offered to women as a hand in the dark. The event will be held at the elegant Oh So Quaint, 21127 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.An Experience, Not an EventThis is not a traditional book launch. This is an orchestrated sanctuary — a rare, protected space where women are invited to exhale, to be seen, and to encounter the kind of truth that feels like relief. Guests will engage directly with Freeman in an intimate format that includes affirmation readings and guided personal engagement drawn from the very experiences that built the deck.“The truth is the healing agent. The Sanctuary was born out of a necessity to protect my own peace — my marriage, my home, my joy. This evening is about handing those same tools of protection and surrender to other women who are standing exactly where I stood.”— Rahijaa D. FreemanSignature Elements of the EveningThe Sanctuary Suite. An intimate environment designed around one promise: “There is peace waiting for you in this room.” Every detail of the space — the centerpieces, the atmosphere, the flow of the evening — has been lovingly prepared to honor that promise.Somatic Release & Curated Movement. The evening features a specialized somatic movement segment facilitated by a premier Detroit dance director whose work has been specifically curated to align with the cards. These intentional movements are designed to release what the body has been carrying, restore spiritual clarity, and create space for genuine healing.A Guided Journey Through the Deck. Freeman will guide guests through a shared affirmation experience — reading cards aloud, unpacking their meaning, and creating space for women to receive what they need most in their current season. This is not performance. It is ministry. Guests are invited to simply be present, open, and willing to receive.Reflective Journaling. Each guest will be given branded stationery and a thoughtfully crafted journaling prompt to carry the evening’s intention deeper into their personal healing. This quiet, sacred moment is designed to anchor what has been received.Signature Refreshments. Guests will enjoy a handpicked menu of food alongside two exclusive signature drinks: “Free as a Bird,” a vibrant nod to the bird of paradise, and the serene “Peaceful Paradise.”In keeping with the intimate and restorative nature of the experience, entry is strictly limited to confirmed guests. A physical ticket is mandatory for entry. This is a protected space — prepared with intention so that every woman in the room feels the safety the evening promises.For those not on the primary guest list, the May 30th celebration offers a rare look into the burgeoning cultural vision of Freeman’s upcoming venture, Nefertiti’s Light — an upscale cultural coffee shop and art gallery coming to Detroit that will serve as a permanent sanctuary for community, creativity, and healing.About Rahijaa D. FreemanRahijaa D. Freeman is a Detroit author, cultural entrepreneur, and 18-year marketing and communications professional whose work is rooted in the intersection of faith, healing, art and unapologetic truth. She is the author of the acclaimed novel Soul Custody and the creator of The Sanctuary Affirmation Deck. Freeman is also the founder of Nefertiti’s Light, a forthcoming upscale cultural coffee shop and art gallery in Detroit dedicated to elevating community through culture and authentic connection. Her life’s work is guided by a singular mission: to hand women the tools they need to protect their peace and walk in the fullness of who they were created to be.For media inquiries, interview requests, or press access, contact Rahijaa D. Freeman directly.rahijaa@ rahijaa.com | (313) 788-0118 | Rahijaa.comThe Sanctuary Affirmation Deck officially launches June 1, 2026. Pre-orders available now at Rahijaa.com.

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