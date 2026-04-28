LeverX Brings AI and Agentic Innovation to SAP Sapphire 2026 in Orlando and Madrid

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeverX , a global system integrator and SAP Gold Partner, will participate in SAP Sapphire 2026, SAP’s flagship event series, taking place in Orlando and Madrid SAP Sapphire brings together business and technology leaders to explore the latest innovations in enterprise transformation, with a strong focus on AI, SAP Joule, and intelligent business applications.Event Locations and DetailsSAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference OrlandoMay 11 – 13, 2026Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Orlando, FloridaNorth Hall, Booth 444SAP Sapphire MadridMay 19 – 21, 2026IFEMA Madrid, Av. del Partenón 5, 28042, Madrid, SpainHall 10, Booth 10.314At both events, LeverX experts will engage with customers and partners to share insights on applying SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and SAP Joule to build intelligent, scalable enterprise solutions.About LeverXLeverX is a global system integrator and SAP Gold Partner that supports companies worldwide, including Fortune 500 organizations.With over 2,200 professionals and more than 1,500 projects successfully delivered, LeverX provides end-to-end SAP services across core enterprise processes, such as supply chain, finance, and product lifecycle management, by leveraging SAP BTP, AI, and integration capabilities. The company delivers enterprise transformation projects focused on optimizing business processes and improving operational performance.

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