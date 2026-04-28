MGMT Digital Partners with Leading ABA Therapy Provider in North Carolina

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Strategic collaboration marks the digital marketing agency’s first multi-state ABA therapy partnership

Partnering with an established brand like Kind Behavioral Health, with a strong presence in the ABA space across North Carolina, is something our team is genuinely excited about.” — Jake Gorman, COO of MGMT Digital

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGMT Digital, a digital marketing agency specializing in behavioral healthcare, announced a new partnership with Kind Behavioral Health, a prominent provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services with 19 locations across North Carolina and Georgia. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for MGMT Digital as its first partnership with a multi-state ABA therapy organization.

The partnership is designed to strengthen Kind Behavioral Health’s digital presence, improve client outreach, and support continued growth across its network of clinics. By leveraging MGMT Digital’s expertise in behavioral healthcare marketing, the initiative aims to connect more families with high-quality ABA therapy services while enhancing brand visibility in competitive regional markets.

“Partnering with an established brand like Kind Behavioral Health, with a strong presence in the ABA space across North Carolina, is something our team is genuinely excited about,” said Jake Gorman, COO of MGMT Digital. “Their commitment to delivering compassionate care aligns closely with our mission to help behavioral health providers reach the people who need them most. This is also a meaningful milestone for us as we expand our work into multi-state ABA therapy organizations.”

Kind Behavioral Health has established itself as a trusted provider of ABA therapy, serving children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) through individualized plans. Through this partnership, MGMT Digital will implement a comprehensive ABA therapy marketing strategy that includes search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization, paid media campaigns, website optimization, and targeted content development designed to inform families and caregivers about available services. The strategy also focuses on local market visibility to ensure each clinic can effectively reach its surrounding community.

ABA therapy providers face unique marketing challenges, including navigating strict healthcare regulations, addressing sensitive subject matter, and communicating complex clinical information in an accessible way. MGMT Digital has built its reputation by addressing these challenges head-on, offering specialized solutions that balance compliance with impactful storytelling.

In addition to expanding Kind Behavioral Health’s reach, the partnership underscores MGMT Digital’s broader growth strategy within the behavioral healthcare sector. By working with organizations operating across multiple states, the agency is positioned to deliver scalable marketing solutions that support both regional growth and local engagement.

About MGMT Digital

MGMT Digital is a digital marketing agency dedicated to behavioral healthcare organizations. The agency provides a full suite of services, including SEO, paid advertising, website design, social media management, and content strategy, all tailored to the unique challenges of the healthcare industry.

About Kind Behavioral Health

Kind Behavioral Health is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism spectrum disorder. Kind Behavioral Health operates 19 locations throughout North Carolina and Georgia.

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