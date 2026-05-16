Share your feedback on the Behavioral Health Services Act and Workforce Education and Training Plan

The Behavioral Health Services Act (BHSA) Workforce Education and Training (WET) Plan outlines a proposed statewide approach to strengthening and sustaining California’s behavioral health workforce through targeted education, training, and workforce development investments. Informed by extensive community engagement, the Plan presents objectives and strategies designed to support the county behavioral health system and advance statewide priorities under the BHSA.
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