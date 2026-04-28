Statistical Notice 2026/03 - Bank of England Levy: request for contact details

The Bank of England Levy (the Levy) is a means of funding the costs of the Bank’s policy functions in pursuit of its Financial Stability and Monetary Policy objectives.

If you are a new Levy Payer in the 2026/27 Levy Year please complete this Bank of England Levy Contact Details form and submit by 5.30pm on 21 May 2026.

If you are an existing Levy Payer and you need to notify the Bank of an amendment to previously submitted contact details for the Bank of England Levy, please email the amendments to BoELevy@bankofengland.co.uk.

As part of the Bank’s process for operating the Levy, we require eligible institutions (Levy Payers) to provide relevant contact details in relation to: