Statistical Notice 2026/03 - Bank of England Levy: request for contact details
The Bank of England Levy (the Levy) is a means of funding the costs of the Bank’s policy functions in pursuit of its Financial Stability and Monetary Policy objectives.
If you are a new Levy Payer in the 2026/27 Levy Year please complete this Bank of England Levy Contact Details form and submit by 5.30pm on 21 May 2026.
If you are an existing Levy Payer and you need to notify the Bank of an amendment to previously submitted contact details for the Bank of England Levy, please email the amendments to BoELevy@bankofengland.co.uk.
As part of the Bank’s process for operating the Levy, we require eligible institutions (Levy Payers) to provide relevant contact details in relation to:
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Recognised Contact - persons authorised to give instructions (including payment instructions) relating to the Levy as set out in the Bank of England Levy Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) (published on the Bank’s website).
- The T&Cs should be read in conjunction with the Bank of England Levy Framework Document which together set out the Bank’s approach to levying the costs of its policy functions.
- You are not required to sign and return a copy of the T&Cs. However, you are required to provide the Bank with your Recognised Contact details as set out in section 2 of the T&Cs.
- The provision of Recognised Contact details to the Bank will be deemed to constitute the Levy Payer’s acceptance of the T&Cs; and
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Invoice Contact - persons to whom the Levy invoice should be sent.
- As set out in the Bank of England Levy Framework Document, invoices for the Levy will be emailed to Levy Payers in or around July each year, which shall include the Levy amount payable by that Levy payer for the Levy Year ahead.
- We require all Levy Payers to provide the relevant contact details for receipt of the Levy invoice.
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