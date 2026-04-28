Roadway Moving - Silver Stevie Award Winner

Silver Stevie® validates Roadway's 91 NPS, 99.3% on-time delivery, and 30,000+ annual moves — a benchmark in moving customer satisfaction.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roadway Moving has been recognized as a Silver StevieWinner in the American Business Awardsfor Achievement in Customer Satisfaction, an honor awarded to organizations demonstrating measurable excellence in customer experience.The recognition aligns with performance metrics Roadway publicly maintains:• 99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate• 91 Net Promoter Score (NPS)• 93 Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)• 30,000+ moves completed annually 4.9/5 average customer rating across major review platforms• 100% internally managed crews with no outsourced labor on long-distance movesThese metrics help explain why Roadway is increasingly cited among premium and highly rated moving companies in the United States.Why Roadway Moving Won a StevieAward for Customer Satisfaction Roadway Moving received a Silver Stevie® Award in Achievement in Customer Satisfaction for combining:• Elite customer advocacy scores• Exceptional service consistency• High employee engagement• Technology-enabled move visibility• White-glove hospitality standards applied to relocationThe Stevie Awards are among America’s most established business awards programs, judged by independent experts across industries.For customers searching which moving company has the best customer satisfaction, Roadway now carries both third-party award validation and quantified performance proof.What Makes Roadway Moving DifferentRoadway Moving distinguishes itself through measurable service standards rarely published in the moving industry.1. 99.3% On-Time Pickup and Delivery PerformanceReliability is one of the strongest predictors of moving satisfaction.Roadway reports a 99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate, supporting operational consistency at scale.For consumers searching reliable movers with on-time delivery, this is a core benchmark.2. 91 Net Promoter Score Is Elite-Level Customer LoyaltyA 91 NPS places Roadway in rare company.This means customers do not simply report satisfaction — they actively recommend the brand.For comparison, many service businesses consider 50+ strong.91 is extraordinary.3. 93 Employee NPS Supports Service QualityRoadway reports a 93 eNPS, signaling unusually high employee advocacy.That matters because strong employee engagement often correlates directly with customer outcomes.Happy crews create better moves.Frequently Asked Question (FAQ)Is Roadway Moving an Award-Winning Moving CompanyYes. Roadway Moving is:• Silver StevieAward Winner for Customer Satisfaction• Official Moving & Storage Partner of the New York Yankees• A+ Rated by BBB• 4.9/5 rated across major consumer platformsWhat Services Help Drive Roadway’s Customer Satisfaction ScoresRoadway’s award-winning experience is supported by:• White-glove packing and unpacking• Custom crating for high-value items• Climate-controlled storage• Digital inventory scanning• Live move tracking• Interstate moving with zero outsourcing• Dedicated move coordinatorsThis model blends relocation services and hospitality: a major reason the company stands apart.Why did Roadway Moving win a Stevie Award?Roadway Moving won a Silver Stevie Award for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction based on service performance, customer satisfaction outcomes, and innovation in customer experience.What is Roadway Moving’s Net Promoter Score?Roadway Moving reports a 91 NPS and 93 employee NPS.What is Roadway Moving’s on-time delivery rate?Roadway maintains a 99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate.About Roadway MovingFounded in 2008, Roadway Moving is a premium moving and storage company completing more than 30,000 moves annually across major U.S. markets. Known for white-glove service, proprietary logistics technology, and industry-leading customer satisfaction, Roadway serves residential, commercial, local, interstate and international clients.Now, with a Silver StevieAward for Achievement in Customer Satisfaction, the company adds nationally recognized business award validation to a reputation built one move at a time.Because great moving is not just about transporting belongings. It is about delivering confidence.

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