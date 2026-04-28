Jenna Communications + Next Point Ventures Announce Partnership to Launch Philadelphia Event Planning & PR Venture

Philly Event Planning

Three Entrepreneurs Turn Up the Heat on Philadelphia’s Event Scene Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

We’re bringing together best-in-class event execution with powerful media and PR strategy to ensure brands don’t just show up, but truly stand out during this historic time.” — Jennifer Sherlock

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenna Communications , a leading public relations and marketing firm known for producing high-profile events and media campaigns, today announced a strategic partnership with Next Point Ventures to launch a new Philadelphia-based event planning and public relations venture, Philly Event Planning The collaboration comes at a defining moment for the region, as Philadelphia prepares to take center stage during the nation’s 250th anniversary, along with globally recognized events including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Week.Together, the partnership aims to deliver high-impact events and brand activations that combine seamless execution with strategic media visibility—positioning clients to capitalize on the city’s unprecedented national and international attention.“This is a once-in-a-generation moment for Philadelphia,” said Jennifer Sherlock, Founder of Jenna Communications. “We’re bringing together best-in-class event execution with powerful media and PR strategy to ensure brands don’t just show up, but truly stand out during this historic time.”“What we’re building goes beyond traditional event planning,” said Marc Snyderman, Co-Founder of Next Point Ventures. “We’re creating a platform that connects experiences, brand activation, and creator-driven content into one cohesive system. As major events come to Philadelphia, brands need more than logistics; they need ways to engage audiences across the city, generate content, and extend their impact well beyond the venue. That’s where we come in.”Through this new venture, clients will have access to:Full-service event planning and productionIntegrated public relations and media outreachInfluencer and creator activation campaignsCorporate, nonprofit, and brand activationsVIP and luxury hospitality experiencesCitywide experiential programming tied to major eventsPhilly Event Planning is designed to serve as an on-the-ground infrastructure partner for organizations entering the Philadelphia market, bridging event execution, brand storytelling, and audience engagement through curated experiences and content-driven activations.The partnership reflects a growing demand from both regional and national organizations seeking to establish a meaningful presence in Philadelphia as the city prepares to welcome global audiences.“Our goal is to create experiences that not only run flawlessly but generate lasting impact,” Sherlock added. “By aligning event execution with PR and storytelling, we’re helping clients maximize visibility, engagement, and return on investment. Philly is a special city, and we're excited to put the spotlight on Philadelphia for out-of-town visitors."With Philadelphia entering a global stage, the venture is positioned to help brands, organizations, and event partners transform moments into measurable, multi-channel engagement across the city.For more information, visit:###About Philly Event PlanningPhilly Event Planning was created by three entrepreneurs who share one thing in common, a deep love for Philadelphia and a vision to elevate its event scene. Founded by Jennifer Sherlock, Bill Young, and Marc Snyderman, the company blends expertise in public relations, business strategy, and high-impact event execution.From elevated daytime experiences to high-energy nightlife and large-scale activations, Philly Event Planning is focused on creating unforgettable moments that bring people together and showcase the best of the city. The team is on a mission to put Philadelphia on the map as a go-to destination for next-level events.

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