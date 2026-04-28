Hyperbots Hosts 47 CFOs & Finance Leaders at Dallas Finance Leaders Connect to Discuss AI in Finance

CFOs & Senior Finance Leaders who attended the Dallas Finance Leaders Connect Rajeev Pathak, CEO & Co-founder, Hyperbots - sharing insights on how AI is enabling measurable ROI and autonomous action in finance. Stefan Boehmer, Managing Director at Texas Advisory Services opening the discussion on AI’s growing impact on enterprise finance transformation.

Hyperbots & Texas Advisory Services convened 47 CFOs & finance leaders in Dallas to explore how AI is driving measurable ROI & autonomous action in finance.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperbots Inc., in association with Texas Advisory Services, successfully hosted the Dallas Finance Leaders Connect at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, bringing together 47 CFOs and senior finance executives for an evening of insightful discussions on the evolving role of AI in finance.The session centered on the theme “AI in Finance: From Insight to Autonomous Action,” exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping finance and accounting functions across enterprises.Stefan Boehmer, Managing Director at Texas Advisory Services, opened the discussion with a compelling perspective on AI’s role in enterprise transformation. “AI is not a tool to be implemented - it is an enabler to change the process,” he noted. “In the new operating model, AI connects platforms, people, and performance. The key challenge is no longer systems - it is orchestration and identifying the platform that fits into existing environments.”Rajeev Pathak, CEO & Co-founder of Hyperbots, expanded on this foundation by outlining practical applications of Agentic AI across core finance functions, including Procure-to-Pay, Order-to-Cash, Tax & Compliance, Expense Management, Treasury, FP&A, and M&A.Drawing on insights from research conducted with over 800 CFOs, the session highlighted - the measurable financial impact of AI agents across functions, a structured roadmap for AI implementation aimed at maximizing ROI and Function-specific ROI calculators to guide decision-making.A key takeaway emphasized that not all AI use cases generate positive returns, reinforcing the importance of disciplined, ROI-driven adoption strategies.The discussion was further grounded in a real-world case study from a robotic manufacturing company processing thousands of complex invoices monthly - including multi-page documents exceeding 100 pages. Hyperbots’ AI agents enabled a 75% reduction in manual effort while achieving seamless automated matching across invoices, purchase orders, and goods receipt notes.Dan Sinawat, Founder & CEO of AI CONNEX & VC ARENA, provided an additional perspective on the limitations of general-purpose AI models in finance. “Modern LLMs like Claude and ChatGPT are probabilistic and not suited for finance, which demands precision,” he said. “Purpose-built deterministic systems like Hyperbots are critical. In enterprise AI, success is 95% domain knowledge and only 5% technology.”The event concluded with an engaging exchange of ideas among participants and honest perspectives from people actually navigating these challenges every day., reflecting the growing need for practical, domain-specific AI solutions in finance.About HyperbotsHyperbots transforms Finance & Accounting operations using proprietary AI agents that autonomously read, reconcile, validate, and post financial data across complex procure-to-pay and order-to-cash workflows. Pre-trained on 2.3B finance parameters and 35M+ finance documents, Hyperbots delivers 99.8% invoice extraction accuracy and near-perfect GL coding from day one. Its AI Co-Pilots operate on a finance-specific architecture spanning language, vision, reasoning, prediction, and exception handling, and integrate seamlessly with major ERPs using pre-built connectors - enabling go-live under 4 weeks.Contact: support@hyperbots.comWebsite: www.hyperbots.com Request a Demo: https://www.hyperbots.com/request-demo

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