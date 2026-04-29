Wazoku launches Total Innovation Licence - one licence, unlimited users, and every innovation type in one single system

Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

New model eliminates per-seat pricing and fragmented tools to give organisations a single, measurable innovation capability at enterprise scale

Innovation rarely fails because organisations lack ideas. It fails because the system around those ideas is fragmented. ” — Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wazoku , the global innovation ecosystem provider, has launched its Total Innovation Licence, a new model that gives organisations unlimited users, a unified platform, and access to a global innovation marketplace, all for a single per-admin annual fee.The licence bundles Wazoku’s intelligent platform, wazoku.ai, with Innocentive - the global marketplace of 1M+ solvers, startups, subject matter experts, and vetted IP - into one connected system. There are no per-user fees, no participation caps, and no separate tools to stitch together.Most organisations innovate across disconnected tools, siloed teams, and incompatible processes. The result is innovation activity that is hard to see, harder to measure, and inconsistent in what it delivers.The Total Innovation Licence is designed to eliminate that fragmentation. By connecting discovery, engagement, collaboration, governance, and value measurement in a single system, it gives leadership teams a clear view of what is working, what should scale, and what value is being created.“Innovation rarely fails because organisations lack ideas,” said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “It fails because the system around those ideas is fragmented. Teams generate ideas, pilots run, but learning doesn’t compound and decisions are made with only partial information. The Total Innovation Licence is about removing those ‘black boxes’, and connecting people, data, expertise, and decisions into one system that helps organisations move from vision to measurable value.”Priced at $15,000 per admin per year, the Total Innovation Licence includes unlimited end users at no additional cost. Innovation scales by adding admins, with each running a specific innovation context such as a business unit, programme, or technology use case, rather than by purchasing additional seats.End users can submit ideas, participate in challenges, collaborate in communities, work on projects, and search for and scout startups, experts, and solutions at no additional cost to the organisation.The Total Innovation Licence provides access to the full wazoku.ai platform, which covers discovery, scouting, challenge and campaign management, community engagement, portfolio governance, and ecosystem analytics. Central to the platform is Wazoku’s xV Expected Value methodology, a metric for assessing and tracking the value of innovation opportunities across all initiative types.The licence also includes self-serve access to Innocentive, the world’s leading open innovation marketplace. With more than one million active members, Innocentive enables organisations to post challenges, source existing solutions and vetted IP, and commission invention on demand where no ready solution exists.Embedded within wazoku.ai is Jen, Wazoku’s agentic AI innovation assistant. Jen is always available and always aware of what users are working on, and will surface relevant ideas, draft content, summarise trends, cluster submissions, and calculate expected value using the xV framework. A Deep Research add-on extends Jen’s capability further, running autonomous multi-agent investigations across markets, technologies, and ecosystems research and sharing with anyone.“AI can generate ideas endlessly,” added Hill. “The real bottleneck in innovation is evaluation – what ideas should you pursue, what should be stopped, and what value is being created? That’s where structured decision intelligence, supported by AI and guided by human judgement, makes the difference.”Optional onboarding and programme set-up services are available to accelerate time-to-value for organisations that want Wazoku to help design their innovation programme, not just configure the tools.-ends-About WazokuFor more information, visit www.wazoku.com PR Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

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